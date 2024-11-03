Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Mossad Chief Tells Families of Gaza Hostages: Chances of a Deal with Hamas Remain Slim


Mossad Director David Barnea recently informed the families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza that prospects for an agreement remain low, according to a report by Channel 12 news.

In the meeting, Barnea reportedly explained that intermediaries have not yet received a response from Hamas on recent proposals. Hamas continues to insist on ending the war in exchange for releasing hostages, Channel 12 stated.

When asked if the government would consider ending the war, Barnea reportedly replied, “The negotiating team has no mandate from the prime minister to advance a total deal and the end of the war.”

Two proposals are currently under discussion: an Egyptian plan for a two-day ceasefire involving the release of four hostages, and a phased Qatari-American proposal aiming for a full hostage release and an end to the conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Intel Assessment: 51 Of 101 Hostages Being Held By Hamas Are Likely Still Alive

ANTISEMITIC ALLIES: Notorious White Supremacist And Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer Endorses… Kamala Harris

2020’S MOST ACCURATE POLLSTER: Trump Winning Every Swing State By Razor-Thin Margin In 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Donald Trump Would Push To Remove Fluoride From Drinking Water

Curtis Sliwa: “Antisemitism Is In Our DNA. I Have To Hold Myself Back Sometimes”

PURE PANDERING: Harris Giving Opposing Messages To Jewish And Muslim Voters [VIDEO]

NOT ENOUGH: IDF Reports 2,000 Hezbollah Deaths, 900 Hamas Terrorists Killed in Gaza

US WARNS IRAN: “We Won’t be Able To Hold Israel Back”

Khamenei Threatens Israel and US With ‘a Crushing Response’ Over Israeli Attack

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Israeli Navy Commandos Capture Key Hezbollah Operative in Rare Northern Lebanon Raid

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network