Mossad Chief Tells Families of Gaza Hostages: Chances of a Deal with Hamas Remain Slim

Mossad Director David Barnea recently informed the families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza that prospects for an agreement remain low, according to a report by Channel 12 news.

In the meeting, Barnea reportedly explained that intermediaries have not yet received a response from Hamas on recent proposals. Hamas continues to insist on ending the war in exchange for releasing hostages, Channel 12 stated.

When asked if the government would consider ending the war, Barnea reportedly replied, “The negotiating team has no mandate from the prime minister to advance a total deal and the end of the war.”

Two proposals are currently under discussion: an Egyptian plan for a two-day ceasefire involving the release of four hostages, and a phased Qatari-American proposal aiming for a full hostage release and an end to the conflict.

