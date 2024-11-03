Ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon Could Be Reached in Two Weeks, Israeli Official Says

An Israeli official stated that a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon could be achieved within 10 to 14 days, according to a report on Channel 12 news.

The United States has been actively advocating for a truce to bring stability to the Israel-Lebanon border, over a year after Hezbollah began launching frequent missile and drone attacks on Israel.

On Wednesday, the Kan public broadcaster reported details of a proposed ceasefire agreement, said to be drafted by the United States. This plan reportedly includes the enforcement of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which prohibits Hezbollah from maintaining forces south of the Litani River.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)