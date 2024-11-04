Mossad Chief: Chances Of Hostage Deal With Hamas Still Very Low

Israel’s chief negotiator in indirect talks with Hamas on a potential ceasefire and hostage release has told families of captives that chances for an agreement remain low, despite recent efforts to revive discussions.

Mossad Director David Barnea, leading the Israeli negotiating team, indicated that while international mediators had submitted proposals to Hamas, there had been no official response, according to a report from Channel 12 News.

Barnea, who met with hostages’ families in recent days to update them on the negotiations, reportedly stated, “We still haven’t gotten any response from the mediators, neither for the Qatari proposal nor the Egyptian one, in any official capacity, so it’s best to wait.” He added, “Right now, the chances for a deal are very slim.”

The deadlock in negotiations has fueled concern among families of the hostages, who gathered in Tel Aviv over the weekend to call for a comprehensive deal that would ensure both a full ceasefire and the release of the captives.

Ronen Neutra, father of tank commander Omer Neutra, argued, “There is no time for a multi-stage deal and no use for it.”

Efforts for a limited release began on October 27 when Barnea traveled to Qatar for discussions with CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. However, according to an Israeli official, no breakthroughs emerged.

Egypt has separately proposed a two-day truce in exchange for the release of four hostages, while Qatar and the U.S. are reportedly working on a multi-stage plan aimed at a broader hostage release and eventual ceasefire.

Israel’s approach is complicated by Hamas’s demand for a full cessation of hostilities and troop withdrawal in exchange for releasing the captives, a position reinforced on Friday by Hamas official Bassem Naem, who said Israel’s offer of a temporary pause and increased aid shipments was insufficient.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that any potential deal must allow Israel to meet its objectives of dismantling Hamas’s infrastructure and recovering the hostages.

Amid these developments, Barnea is said to have reassured families that the government remains committed to securing the hostages’ release but acknowledged that the negotiation team lacks a mandate from Netanyahu to end military operations.

An estimated 97 hostages, along with two Israeli civilians and the remains of two soldiers captured in previous conflicts, are believed to be held in Gaza by Hamas.

