Senior Analyst: Iran Will Launch About 400 Missiles At Israel On US Election Night

Iran is expected to attack Israel tomorrow evening, Tuesday, with approximately 400 missiles, aiming to damage air force bases, air defense systems, and defense industries in the Haifa area, according to Dr. Farzin Nadimi, a Senior Fellow with The Washington Institute, a Washington-based analyst specializing in the security and defense affairs of Iran and the Persian Gulf region.

Nadimi said that the the timing of the attack is intended to overshadow the announcement of the winner of the US elections.

According to Nadimi’s assessment, reported in Maariv, Iran will launch its most advanced missiles, including Khorramshahr-4 missiles (a ballistic missile with a range of about 2,000 km), Fattah (a hypersonic missile developed to overcome air defense systems), Kheibar Shekan (a medium-range ballistic missile), and Emad (a precision ballistic missile).

Nadimi says that the ballistic missiles are located in Iraq due to the fact that Iranian missiles are not accurate enough for long ranges and must be launched at Israel from a shorter distance – from Iraq and Syria.

Dr. Nadimi noted that alongside missile launches, Iran’s armed forces are expected to launch long-range suicide drones of the Arash type.

