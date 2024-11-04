MAILBAG: Torah And Trumpism: Respect The Right To Vote Your Conscience

Over the past number of years, MAGA ideology has seeped into our oilam hatorah and impacted our hashkafas hachaim. Much of the frum media has become a mouthpiece for this ideology. The standard reading material available to the chareidi consumer presents a one-sided approach to the day’s issues. Instead of articles addressing issues with chochmah and nuance, it becomes brash and divisive. Sadly, this trickles down and affects middos and how people deal with others of legitimate divergent opinions.
Loyalty to Donald Trump and his ideology has become a litmus test of acceptable hashkafa for many. Those who dissent are called leftists, self-hating Jews, enemies of klal yisrael, not true bnei Torah, kapos, and worse. This type of over the top rhetoric and passion is indicative of an unhealthy obsession with a human being. Let us vote, but let us recognize that there is a legitimate case for those who approach Donald Trump with fear and concern and will therefore not support him. Respect the right that Senator Ted Cruz proclaimed from the 2016 RNC convention floor to “vote your conscience.”
1) Donald Trump’s rise to power came about through mocking others. His name-calling, such as “low-energy Jeb,” “little Marco,” etc., has been a staple of his campaigns. This type of demeaning behavior is now accepted by many as silly and fun. Worse yet is his demonization of immigrants and people of color. Trump has accused asylum seekers and migrants of being the worst types of criminals and subhuman. Many, if not all, in our community, have benefitted from immigrants, many of them illegally in capacities such as baby nurses, gardeners, handymen, and cleaning help. I am not aware of any in our community who immigrants have harmed, but the anti-immigrant vitriol and hatred are parroted by so many in our community. The Ramban points out that Sedom had a system of legal entry. Lot was allowed to enter because either he was a man of financial means, had Avrohom as a relative, or entered through a legal process. The actions of Sedom were geared against the “illegal” visitors, yet Sedom was punished harshly because everyone was expected to do chesed with those who needed it. The Trump policy of separating children from parents at the border as a means of deterrence is midas Sedom, and yet it has now somehow become acceptable to bnei Torah.
2) Donald Trump has built his campaign on pitting people against each other in rage and anger. He has peddled racism. He recently accused hardworking legal Haitian immigrants of eating cats and dogs. This is a blatant falsehood, yet he has never retracted it. Such racism is wrong and should be anathema to a frum Yid. Furthermore, Yidden do not do well in societies that tolerate racism, where people are demonized and constantly pitted against each other. Donald Trump himself recently dined with Kanye and Nick Fuentes, two of the worst antisemites in America at his private residence and never apologized. He has also said that Jews would bear responsibility if he loses. Trump may not be an antisemite, but he tolerates it when it serves his political needs. Trump has been vocal in condemning antisemitism on the left, yet he has never issued any condemnation of antisemitism emanating from the right. He continues to support antisemites such as Mark Robinson in North Carolina, Eric Hovde in Wisconsin, Royce White in Minnesota, and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. He has given Tucker Carlson, who promotes Holocaust denial, prime speaking slots at the RNC and his event in Madison Square Garden.
3) Donald Trump undermined the very foundations of American democracy. He attempted to seat fake electors, pressured his vice president to violate the Constitution, pressured the Georgia attorney general to “find him the votes,” unleashed a mob on the capitol on January 6th, and continues to lie about stolen election baselessly. Such actions are unprecedented in the history of the United States and cannot be accepted. Yidden are safe in America because the Ribono Shel Oilam placed them in a medinah shel chesed that adheres to the rule of law. We are not dependent on the whims of an individual president because there is a rule of law. When democratic norms are undermined, and political discourse is one of hate and vitriol, we are at risk. Furthermore, we are American citizens and have a duty to make sure our system of democracy endures.
4) Donald Trump’s first administration had many capable individuals, such as Jared Kushner, who are no longer affiliated with his campaign. Many of his previous cabinet members, such as Mike Pence, John Kelly, John Bolton, Jim Mattis, Mark Esper, Rex Tillerson, and General Mark Milley, have all warned that Trump is a danger to America and its traditional allies. When outstanding public servants who know him best and worked closely with him issue such stark warnings, any chochom should pay attention; additionally, Trump now says he will appoint people like RFK, who said COVID was genetically modified so as not to affect Jews, to lead positions in the department of Health and Human Services. His former National Security Advisor Micahel Flynn, who said America should have only one religion, is also a MAGA favorite.
5) The Sefer Hachinuch and other rishonim explain the mitzvah of shiluach hakan and osoh ves bnoh to be conveying the message that the Ribono Shel Oilam is doeg for kiyum hamin and does not allow us to destroy a species. Yet, due to the strong influence of conservative values in our community, legislation that seeks to protect animal species or mitigate the factors of climate change is usually reflexively dismissed as a bunch of crazy liberal ideas. Somehow, wanton disregard for the briah of the Ribono Shel Oilam has become a tenet of faith for many.
6) Donald Trump has expressed admiration for dictators such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Both of these figures are close allies of Iran and have aided Iran in its battle with Israel. He has gone so far as to say that he “fell in love” with Kim Jong Un because Kim wrote him nice letters. Trump has expressed admiration for the strong arm tactics of these despots. According to his former chief of staff, Trump praised Hitler on repeated occasions and said he wants his generals to be obedient to him like German generals were to Hitler. Trump’s first wife testified that Trump kept copies of Hitler’s speeches on his nightstand.
7) Some will argue that a vote for Trump is warranted because the ideology of the GOP is more aligned with conservative family values. It must be noted that Trump removed the wording of support for traditional marriage from the 2024 Republican platform. Furthermore, same-gender marriage is the law of the land, and no party advocates for changing that. The entire area of the argument rests primarily regarding the application of laws barring discrimination against people of such lifestyles—no party advocates for positions that adhere to the Zayin mitzvos.
8) Some will argue that having conservative justices on the Supreme Court is essential. However, the court already has a substantial six to three conservative majority. Furthermore, on many issues, such as the death penalty (opposed by Rav Moshe), school prayer (opposed as per Agudah policy paper), abortion (NY ban opposed), personhood legislation (opposed as per Agudah policy paper) gun rights, etc., the opinion of Christian conservatives is hardly aligned with hashkafas hatorah. It is hard to believe that a monolithic court composed of nine conservative justices would be good for America or Yidden. Furthermore, all appointments to the Supreme Court require Senate confirmation, and all indications are that the GOP will control the Senate after this election. Any appointee would have to be qualified and somewhat centrist.
9) Some will argue that Trump’s record on Israel means that he deserves our vote. Undoubtedly, President Trump deserves our hakoras hatov for moving the US embassy to Yerushalayim and the implementation of the Abraham Accords. However, the current composition of his new advisors and team includes many isolationists, and it is doubtful if they would expend money or deploy US armed forces in support of Israel. JD Vance has already stated that fighting Iran would be a waste of US resources and that the interests of America and Israel are not always aligned. For all the flaws of the Biden-Harris administration, they have sent unprecedented aid and weaponry to Eretz Yisrael. They have deployed US forces to shoot down and intercept incoming missiles. The Biden administration is the only US administration to ever deploy US forces in defense of Israel. Furthermore, according to multiple reports from reliable media sources, Donald Trump has demanded that Netanyahu bring Israel’s current wars to an end before his inauguration.
10) Some will say that Trump’s economic policies are reason enough to vote for him. While increased import tariffs may help those who work on production lines, it is highly doubtful that they will benefit the many who work in our community. It is more likely that increased tariffs will have a more significant adverse effect on large families that purchase imported items such as food, clothing, and appliances. Leading economists have argued that tariffs and planned deportations of millions of illegal immigrants will cause inflation to rise again. Furthermore, Harris advocates for expanding the Affordable Care Act, increasing child tax credits, and for new childcare tax credits that can significantly help many in our community. Today under the Biden administration, the stock market is at record highs, unemployment is at rerecord lows and COVID triggered inflation has been tamed and brought down to the Fed’s target levels.
As bnei Torah, we are always on guard for the creep of foreign ideas into our worldview and hashkafa. Boruch Hashem, our homes, shuls, and schools have been a bulwark against the worst of progressive liberalism’s ideas. However, our walls have been breached with regard to the infiltration of right-wing populist ideology. The ideas and values of MAGAism have sadly become conflated with a Torah worldview. The over-identification with a non-Jewish ideology in the form of flags, bumper stickers, rhetoric, hatred, and tolerance – and even celebration of – of middos raos has already heavily affected the one-time pristine hashkafa of our kehillos. When you vote, hold your nose, choose wisely and respect that your neighbor who is also a Shomer Torah Umitzvos may vote for the opposing candidate.
Sincerely,
Respectfully Anonymous
The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.
12 Responses
So basicly you are saying you know better than every single gadol in klal yisroel with zero exceptions that agree with you
So basicly you are saying that you know better than every single gadol in klal yisroel this is a topic that there is actualy zero machlokes amongst gedolim wether satmar, skver yeshivishe, chassidish, sefardy, lakewood flatbush, five towns, eretz yisroel, more yeshivishe and less yeshivish………. Every single gadol says to vote trump.
Trump is a horrible person. I’ve yet to meet any supporter of Trump who considers themself to be a Ben Torah who thinks otherwise. His Democrat opponents are also frequently horrible people. And frequently being rodef him as well. His Democrat opponents even those , or particularly those, who considers themselves to be Bnei Torah seem to be clueless about that.
Trump is individually bad ; the Democrats are institutionally bad.(I’m not implying the Republicans are institutionally good) Those who give us musser about why do people support Trump seem oblivious to that
Anyone who advocates voting for Harris, a complete zero in every respect who also is guilty of severe dereliction of duty at the border, over Trump, who killed inflation, had low gas prices, low interest rates, was tough on crime, protected the border, was good for Israel, demanded respect on world stage, and so on, needs their head examined! If He does not secure a landslide victory tomorrow, there is something very wrong with this country.
There a basically three types of voters.
Voter #1 is Don’t confuse me with the facts. My mind is made up and even if I’m wrong I’m right
Voter # is Go against the grain. The whole world thinks one way but my mind is made up. This writer fits into this category. A good comparison is: the Shabbos after Rubashkin was freed a mispallel in my Shul was all upset because his sons rebbi sang Chasdei Hashem with the class This guy felt if Rubashkin was in jail ( even if it was antisemetic) you shouldn’t give him kovod. Most would disagree.The third type of voter is the apathetic voter. This voter typically has his head in the sand Either he doesn’t care or he doesn’t think it pertains to him.
The every gadol argument is simply false. The Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva made no presidential endorsement on their enforcements list. Many other Roshei Yeshiva and rabbonim have also chosen not to endorse any candidate. Ask your own rov or moreh derech for advice.
2) Not only are there many news reports of horrific violent crimes by illegal immigrants in the community at large, our community was indeed harmed by an illegal West African immigrant who was allowed across the border due to Democratic policies, released from ICE custody due to Democratic policies, and not re-arrested due to Democratic “sanctuary city” policies. He then came to our neighborhood and tried to murder a man walking to shul as well as many paramedics and police officers who responded to the scene. The fact that you seem oblivious of this is very telling, because the mainstream Democratic media glossed over the entire story.
Regarding your conclusion “Boruch Hashem, our homes, shuls, and schools have been a bulwark against the worst of progressive liberalism’s ideas”: if you don’t understand they progressive liberalism is a totalitarian philosophy that is determined to overwhelm any “bulwark” against it, you really haven’t been paying attention to what is happening, more quickly in European and Commonwealth countries and more slowly but still steadily in the United States. Progressive liberals have no tolerance for those who don’t share those ideas and certainly don’t believe you have a right to parent and educate your children without teaching them those ideas. Again, it’s astonishing and disturbing that you are oblivious to this.
wow wow wow. every word is the point.
i would add, what does it do for us that he recognized Jerusalem?
You have very strong points, except for animal rights. However he is at this point, the lesser of two evils.
Can someone please name actual names of “Every gadol says to vote for Trump”? Actual names of gedolim, please.
I came on this site to get the frum Yidden’s perspective on who to vote for. I will vote for whoever the gedolim say, but if no one can list a single gadol, it sounds like they’re making it up and I will just make my own decision, I guess. And my decision right now is between intelligently-written pieces for Harris and misspelled yelling arguments for Trump. Those same yelling people are screaming “Every gadol!” and I have not actually seen them list one gadol.
I don’t need an argument here. You’ll win me over if you actually list gedolim. (And make sure it’s gedolim who, if someone were to ask them in person, would say, “Yes, I did say that.” I need to be able to say, “Yeah, but this rav says to vote for Trump, so that’s what I did.”
Great and clear piece! Not that it will change anyone’s mind, but it’s worth a try…
The “every gadol supports Trump” argument is false. Many rabbonim and Roshei Yeshiva have chosen to only endorse local candidates and have chosen not to endorse any presidential candidate. They have left the decision to each individual voter.