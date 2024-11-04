MAILBAG: Torah And Trumpism: Respect The Right To Vote Your Conscience

Over the past number of years, MAGA ideology has seeped into our oilam hatorah and impacted our hashkafas hachaim. Much of the frum media has become a mouthpiece for this ideology. The standard reading material available to the chareidi consumer presents a one-sided approach to the day’s issues. Instead of articles addressing issues with chochmah and nuance, it becomes brash and divisive. Sadly, this trickles down and affects middos and how people deal with others of legitimate divergent opinions.

Loyalty to Donald Trump and his ideology has become a litmus test of acceptable hashkafa for many. Those who dissent are called leftists, self-hating Jews, enemies of klal yisrael, not true bnei Torah, kapos, and worse. This type of over the top rhetoric and passion is indicative of an unhealthy obsession with a human being. Let us vote, but let us recognize that there is a legitimate case for those who approach Donald Trump with fear and concern and will therefore not support him. Respect the right that Senator Ted Cruz proclaimed from the 2016 RNC convention floor to “vote your conscience.”

1) Donald Trump’s rise to power came about through mocking others. His name-calling, such as “low-energy Jeb,” “little Marco,” etc., has been a staple of his campaigns. This type of demeaning behavior is now accepted by many as silly and fun. Worse yet is his demonization of immigrants and people of color. Trump has accused asylum seekers and migrants of being the worst types of criminals and subhuman. Many, if not all, in our community, have benefitted from immigrants, many of them illegally in capacities such as baby nurses, gardeners, handymen, and cleaning help. I am not aware of any in our community who immigrants have harmed, but the anti-immigrant vitriol and hatred are parroted by so many in our community. The Ramban points out that Sedom had a system of legal entry. Lot was allowed to enter because either he was a man of financial means, had Avrohom as a relative, or entered through a legal process. The actions of Sedom were geared against the “illegal” visitors, yet Sedom was punished harshly because everyone was expected to do chesed with those who needed it. The Trump policy of separating children from parents at the border as a means of deterrence is midas Sedom, and yet it has now somehow become acceptable to bnei Torah.

2) Donald Trump has built his campaign on pitting people against each other in rage and anger. He has peddled racism. He recently accused hardworking legal Haitian immigrants of eating cats and dogs. This is a blatant falsehood, yet he has never retracted it. Such racism is wrong and should be anathema to a frum Yid. Furthermore, Yidden do not do well in societies that tolerate racism, where people are demonized and constantly pitted against each other. Donald Trump himself recently dined with Kanye and Nick Fuentes, two of the worst antisemites in America at his private residence and never apologized. He has also said that Jews would bear responsibility if he loses. Trump may not be an antisemite, but he tolerates it when it serves his political needs. Trump has been vocal in condemning antisemitism on the left, yet he has never issued any condemnation of antisemitism emanating from the right. He continues to support antisemites such as Mark Robinson in North Carolina, Eric Hovde in Wisconsin, Royce White in Minnesota, and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. He has given Tucker Carlson, who promotes Holocaust denial, prime speaking slots at the RNC and his event in Madison Square Garden.

3) Donald Trump undermined the very foundations of American democracy. He attempted to seat fake electors, pressured his vice president to violate the Constitution, pressured the Georgia attorney general to “find him the votes,” unleashed a mob on the capitol on January 6th, and continues to lie about stolen election baselessly. Such actions are unprecedented in the history of the United States and cannot be accepted. Yidden are safe in America because the Ribono Shel Oilam placed them in a medinah shel chesed that adheres to the rule of law. We are not dependent on the whims of an individual president because there is a rule of law. When democratic norms are undermined, and political discourse is one of hate and vitriol, we are at risk. Furthermore, we are American citizens and have a duty to make sure our system of democracy endures.

4) Donald Trump’s first administration had many capable individuals, such as Jared Kushner, who are no longer affiliated with his campaign. Many of his previous cabinet members, such as Mike Pence, John Kelly, John Bolton, Jim Mattis, Mark Esper, Rex Tillerson, and General Mark Milley, have all warned that Trump is a danger to America and its traditional allies. When outstanding public servants who know him best and worked closely with him issue such stark warnings, any chochom should pay attention; additionally, Trump now says he will appoint people like RFK, who said COVID was genetically modified so as not to affect Jews, to lead positions in the department of Health and Human Services. His former National Security Advisor Micahel Flynn, who said America should have only one religion, is also a MAGA favorite.

5) The Sefer Hachinuch and other rishonim explain the mitzvah of shiluach hakan and osoh ves bnoh to be conveying the message that the Ribono Shel Oilam is doeg for kiyum hamin and does not allow us to destroy a species. Yet, due to the strong influence of conservative values in our community, legislation that seeks to protect animal species or mitigate the factors of climate change is usually reflexively dismissed as a bunch of crazy liberal ideas. Somehow, wanton disregard for the briah of the Ribono Shel Oilam has become a tenet of faith for many.

6) Donald Trump has expressed admiration for dictators such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Both of these figures are close allies of Iran and have aided Iran in its battle with Israel. He has gone so far as to say that he “fell in love” with Kim Jong Un because Kim wrote him nice letters. Trump has expressed admiration for the strong arm tactics of these despots. According to his former chief of staff, Trump praised Hitler on repeated occasions and said he wants his generals to be obedient to him like German generals were to Hitler. Trump’s first wife testified that Trump kept copies of Hitler’s speeches on his nightstand.

7) Some will argue that a vote for Trump is warranted because the ideology of the GOP is more aligned with conservative family values. It must be noted that Trump removed the wording of support for traditional marriage from the 2024 Republican platform. Furthermore, same-gender marriage is the law of the land, and no party advocates for changing that. The entire area of the argument rests primarily regarding the application of laws barring discrimination against people of such lifestyles—no party advocates for positions that adhere to the Zayin mitzvos.

8) Some will argue that having conservative justices on the Supreme Court is essential. However, the court already has a substantial six to three conservative majority. Furthermore, on many issues, such as the death penalty (opposed by Rav Moshe), school prayer (opposed as per Agudah policy paper), abortion (NY ban opposed), personhood legislation (opposed as per Agudah policy paper) gun rights, etc., the opinion of Christian conservatives is hardly aligned with hashkafas hatorah. It is hard to believe that a monolithic court composed of nine conservative justices would be good for America or Yidden. Furthermore, all appointments to the Supreme Court require Senate confirmation, and all indications are that the GOP will control the Senate after this election. Any appointee would have to be qualified and somewhat centrist.

9) Some will argue that Trump’s record on Israel means that he deserves our vote. Undoubtedly, President Trump deserves our hakoras hatov for moving the US embassy to Yerushalayim and the implementation of the Abraham Accords. However, the current composition of his new advisors and team includes many isolationists, and it is doubtful if they would expend money or deploy US armed forces in support of Israel. JD Vance has already stated that fighting Iran would be a waste of US resources and that the interests of America and Israel are not always aligned. For all the flaws of the Biden-Harris administration, they have sent unprecedented aid and weaponry to Eretz Yisrael. They have deployed US forces to shoot down and intercept incoming missiles. The Biden administration is the only US administration to ever deploy US forces in defense of Israel. Furthermore, according to multiple reports from reliable media sources, Donald Trump has demanded that Netanyahu bring Israel’s current wars to an end before his inauguration.

10) Some will say that Trump’s economic policies are reason enough to vote for him. While increased import tariffs may help those who work on production lines, it is highly doubtful that they will benefit the many who work in our community. It is more likely that increased tariffs will have a more significant adverse effect on large families that purchase imported items such as food, clothing, and appliances. Leading economists have argued that tariffs and planned deportations of millions of illegal immigrants will cause inflation to rise again. Furthermore, Harris advocates for expanding the Affordable Care Act, increasing child tax credits, and for new childcare tax credits that can significantly help many in our community. Today under the Biden administration, the stock market is at record highs, unemployment is at rerecord lows and COVID triggered inflation has been tamed and brought down to the Fed’s target levels.

As bnei Torah, we are always on guard for the creep of foreign ideas into our worldview and hashkafa. Boruch Hashem, our homes, shuls, and schools have been a bulwark against the worst of progressive liberalism’s ideas. However, our walls have been breached with regard to the infiltration of right-wing populist ideology. The ideas and values of MAGAism have sadly become conflated with a Torah worldview. The over-identification with a non-Jewish ideology in the form of flags, bumper stickers, rhetoric, hatred, and tolerance – and even celebration of – of middos raos has already heavily affected the one-time pristine hashkafa of our kehillos. When you vote, hold your nose, choose wisely and respect that your neighbor who is also a Shomer Torah Umitzvos may vote for the opposing candidate.

Sincerely,

Respectfully Anonymous

The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.