4 People Injured, Several Seriously, From Rocket Hit, 2nd Barrage On Central Israel, Interceptions Over Bnei Brak

Hezbollah fired a heavy barrage of about 50 rockets within 15 minutes at the Galil and Tzfas on Wednesday afternoon, apparently targeting the air force base in Tzfas.

Only about half of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Several rockets hit the Avivim moshav near the Israeli-Lebanese border and there are reports that four people were injured, several seriously. Several fires broke out on the moshav as a result of the rocket hits.

One of the rocket impact sites in Avivim:

Shortly after the attack on northern Israel, Hezbollah fired a second barrage of rockets at central Israel, following their first barrage on Wednesday morning.

Residents of Bnei Brak, Petach Tikvah and Elad reported hearing the sounds of explosions.

Shortly later, the IDF said that they intercepted one rocket launched by Hezbollah at central Israel.

Magen David Adom said that they didn’t receive any reports of injuries.

