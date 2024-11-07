Israeli Teen, H’yd, 18, Murdered By Hezbollah Rocket Attack On A Kibbutz

Sivan Sade, H’yd, 18, was murdered in a Hezbollah rocket attack on Kibbutz Kfar Masaryk in the Western Galil on Wednesday evening.

Sade, z’l, a resident of the kibbutz was working in the fields when he ws hit by rocket shrapnel during a Hezbollah rocket barrage of about 25 rockets at the area.

An investigation of the incident showed that Sade got out of his tractor when the sirens sounded, presumably to find shelter in a nearby ditch. But one of the rockets fell only meters away from him and exploded, killing him.

A farmer passing through the area hours later noticed him and alerted rescue forces, who were forced to declare his death at the scene.

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mate Asher Regional Council, told Kan News: “He went to irrigate the fields. According to what I was told, he acted according to the instructions and lay on the ground but there are no interceptions in the agricultural areas.”

Paramedic Netanel Ben Yehuda said: “We were led to the scene by a farmer working in the area. We saw the injured person lying in the field, unconscious with severe shrapnel wounds to his body.”

“We conducted medical checks but he had no pulse and wasn’t breathing and had life-threatening wounds on his body. We had no choice but to declare him dead.”

