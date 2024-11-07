H’YD: IDF Soldier From Jerusalem Killed In Hezbollah Rocket Attack

The IDF cleared for publication on Thursday morning that an IDF soldier was killed in the Hezbollah rocket attack on the Upper Galil on Wednesday afternoon.

He was identified as Sgt. Ariel Sosnov, H’yd, 20, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion. He was killed during the barrage on the border moshav of Avivim.

Three other soldiers were lightly injured in the attack.

Sosnov’s death raises the number of soldiers killed in battle with Hezbollah to 62 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7 to 781.

The IDF added that a soldier in the 90th Nachshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade was seriously wounded in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)