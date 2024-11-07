Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

H’YD: IDF Soldier From Jerusalem Killed In Hezbollah Rocket Attack


The IDF cleared for publication on Thursday morning that an IDF soldier was killed in the Hezbollah rocket attack on the Upper Galil on Wednesday afternoon.

He was identified as Sgt. Ariel Sosnov, H’yd, 20, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion. He was killed during the barrage on the border moshav of Avivim.

Three other soldiers were lightly injured in the attack.

Sosnov’s death raises the number of soldiers killed in battle with Hezbollah to 62 and the number of soldiers killed since October 7 to 781.

The IDF added that a soldier in the 90th Nachshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade was seriously wounded in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Opposition Feigns Shock At Gallant’s Dismissal, Calls For Civil Rebellion

THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN: Former AG Barr, GOP Leaders Urge End To Trump Legal Battles

Documents Reveal: Iran Trained Hamas Terrorists To Manufacture Rockets & Drones

WILL EL AL’S ROBBERY END? Israir Airlines Pursues Direct Flights to New York Amid Growing US-Israel Travel Demand

MAILBAG: Why Kamala Harris Lost: Americans Are Tired Of Left-Wing Smears And Hypocrisy

4 People Injured, Several Seriously, From Rocket Hit, 2nd Barrage On Central Israel, Interceptions Over Bnei Brak

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Injured In Car-Ramming Attack In Binyamin

U.S. Warns Iraq: Don’t Let Iran Attack Israel From Your Territory, Israel Will Retaliate

NISSIM KAL YOM: Hezbollah Rocket Falls At Ben-Gurion Airport, In Car In Ra’anana, NO INJURIES

Netanyahu Congratulates Trump On Election Victory

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network