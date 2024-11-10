What Is Behind Qatar’s Dramatic Annoucements?

What led Qatar to make the dramatic decision to oust Hamas officials from its territory and announce that it will no longer mediate between the Hamas terror group and Israel in efforts to reach a ceasefire/hostage deal?

Some Israeli sources say that Qatar took these steps ahead of President-elect Donald Trump entering office to avoid appearing as if it didn’t adequately pressure Hamas.

Ynet reported that a security source said that Israel “received an indication” that Qatar was about to expel the Hamas leadership.

“It seems that the Qataris are terrified of Trump. They understand that he will change the American direction toward them. They understand that they support terrorism. The Qataris are very afraid and want to appear as if they’re on the right side,” the source said.

Other sources say the move was made due to intense pressure from the US. Kan News reported that the US demanded from Qatar to expel Hamas following the terror group’s refusal of a new deal after the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. According to the report, Hamas has not budged from its positions over the past several weeks and its unreasonable demands ensure its continued control over the Strip.

The US demand for the expulsion of Hamas leaders from Qatar is also the result of its Justice Department’s indictment against Khaled Mashal, who currently resides in Qatar.

Additionally, US pressure on Qatar significantly intensified following the murder of American-Israeli citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, H”yd.

According to Israeli reports, the Goldberg-Polin family had personal contact with senior Qatari officials and Qatar specifically demanded that Hamas ensure Hersh’s safety.

The report added that the US conveyed a message that they will also not tolerate Turkey accepting Hamas officials. A US official told Kan that Hamas leaders are not welcome in any country that is a partner of the US.

Israel is very pleased with the decision and both Israeli and US officials believe that ousting Hamas political leaders from Qatar will place them under significant pressure that could lead to a breakthrough on a hostage deal and other important issues.

Moreover, according to the report, this is the first time that Hamas political leaders will be forced to “recalculate” regarding its future as many other Arab states will also not be willing to host Hamas leaders.

