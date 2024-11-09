Report: Qatar Will No Longer Serve As A Mediator For A Hostage Deal

Qatar is withdrawing from its role of mediating a hostage release deal between the Hamas terror group and Israel, an official familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The report claimed that Qatar’s decision is “the biggest setback to efforts to reach a truce since the war began.”

According to the source, Qatar is no longer willing to mediate “until Hamas and Israel show a ‘sincere willingness’ to return to the negotiating table.”

“The Qataris have said since the start of the conflict that they can only mediate when both parties demonstrate a genuine interest in finding a resolution,” the official said.

He added that Qatar has also concluded that Hamas’ political office in Doha “no longer serves its purpose.”

Qatar reached its conclusions about its role as a mediator and its ouster of Hamas officials from its territory only days after Donald Trump won the US Presidential election.

Economy Minister Nir Barkat responded to the report by stating: “Qatar has never been a mediator; it is the advocate of Hamas, the financer and protector of the terror organization. Qatar is an ally of Iran, inciting against the Jewish people and the State of Israel, and has invested hundreds of billions of dollars in spreading terror and hatred towards Israel. Finally, we see the wolf that disguised itself as a lamb. Now, after Trump won the election, this is the opportunity to act forcefully against Qatar.”

