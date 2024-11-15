Israeli Airstrike In Iran Destroyed Top-Secret Nuclear Research Facility, Officials Reveal

Israel’s airstrikes inside Iran in late October dealt a significant blow to Iran’s nuclear ambitions by targeting a covert research site within the Parchin military complex, officials revealed to Axios. The facility, known as Taleghan 2, located about 20 miles southeast of Tehran, had been central to Iran’s resumed nuclear weapons research, despite longstanding denials from Tehran.

Taleghan 2 was previously associated with Iran’s Amad nuclear weapons program, which was officially halted in 2003. However, recent intelligence suggested the facility had been reactivated for advanced nuclear research. The destroyed site reportedly housed sophisticated equipment used to develop plastic explosives critical to detonating a nuclear device. Satellite imagery obtained after the strike confirmed the complete destruction of the facility.

Iranian officials have repeatedly claimed that their nuclear program is strictly for peaceful purposes. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, while the Iranian mission to the United Nations declined to comment on the incident. However, U.S. and Israeli intelligence indicated that the Parchin facility’s research extended beyond civilian purposes, involving activities such as computer modeling, metallurgy, and explosives testing with potential military applications.

The destruction of the facility came after months of diplomatic and intelligence maneuvering. Earlier this year, U.S. officials privately warned Iran about its suspicious activities at Parchin, hoping to halt the research. Despite these warnings, the activity continued, prompting Israel to act. The targeted site, while not part of Iran’s declared nuclear program, represented a critical component of its covert nuclear research.

The strike signals Israel’s deep knowledge of Iran’s secretive nuclear operations, which were reportedly known only to a small circle within the Iranian government. It also highlights Israel’s willingness to act unilaterally to neutralize perceived threats, even at the risk of heightened regional tensions.

The timing of the strike coincides with increased scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear program by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The agency’s board of governors is set to meet next week to vote on a resolution censuring Iran for its lack of cooperation with UN inspectors. Iran has warned it may retaliate by further limiting its cooperation with the IAEA.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)