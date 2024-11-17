HY”D: Two IDF Soldiers Killed in Northern Gaza Fighting, Including Nephew Of Gadi Eisenkot

The IDF announced that two soldiers were killed in combat this morning in the northern Gaza Strip.

The fallen soldiers were identified as:

Captain Yogev Pazy, 22, from Giv’ot Bar, who served as a platoon commander.

Staff Sergeant Noam Eitan, 21, from Hadera.

Both soldiers were members of the Kfir Brigade’s Nachshon Battalion.

Pazy was the nephew of former IDF chief of staff and Member of Knesset Gadi Eisenkot. Tragically, Pazy is the third close family member of Eisenkot to be killed in combat in Gaza during this conflict. Eisenkot’s son, Master Sgt. (res.) Gal Meir Eisenkot, 25, was killed in early December while fighting in Gaza. A day later, Eisenkot’s nephew, Sgt. Maor Cohen Eisenkot, 19, also fell in battle.

The IDF reported that another soldier from the same battalion sustained serious injuries during the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The IDF expressed condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting them during this difficult time. Further details about the circumstances of the incident that caused the deaths were not immediately disclosed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)