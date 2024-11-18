Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Biden Is Imposing “Grey Embargo;” Trump Promises To Revoke It On “First Day In Office”


The Biden administration is still imposing obstacles and delays in the transfer of offensive weapons to its ally Israel in its war against its enemies in Gaza and Lebanon, Walla reported on Monday morning, quoting IDF sources.

Despite the pressure of Israeli senior diplomatic and security officials on the Biden administration, there are still difficulties described as “delays’ and even a “grey embargo.”

IDF sources said that “officials made it clear to the Israeli side that the administration is receiving criticism for American weaponry harming civilians in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, hence the delays. They do not explain the delay in transferring 150 bulldozers to the engineering forces.”

Defense Ministry officials told Walla that the sensitive situation was brought to the attention of President-elect Donald Trump, who said he would revoke all barriers to the transfer of weapons to Israel as soon as he entered office.

Channel 12 also reported that Trump’s transition team has assured Israel that Trump will lift all delays and embargoes on arms and military equipment shipments to Israel on his very first day of office.

Meanwhile, the IDF has been forced to economize its use of arms as it engages with its enemies on seven fronts, including two active battlefronts.

It should be noted that as Biden imposes an arms embargo on Israel, the IDF has eliminated a number of terror leaders from Hezbollah and Hamas who are on the US wanted list for the murder of US citizens.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Report: Hamas Leaders Left Qatar For Turkey

HY”D: Two IDF Soldiers Killed in Northern Gaza Fighting, Including Nephew Of Gadi Eisenkot

WATCH: Neo-Nazis March And Chant Through Columbus, Ohio Neighborhood

Israeli Airstrike In Central Beirut Kills Hezbollah Media Relations Chief

1K Draft Orders Sent To Chareidim, Yated Neeman Reiterates Calls Of Gedolim

Senior IDF Reservist Arrested, Probed By Shin Bet For Firing Flares At PM’s Home

BDE: Levaya of Reb Dovid Pitterman Z”L, From Original Founding Members Of Flatbush Hatzolah

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Harav Yehoshua Kalish ZT”L, Beloved Rav Of Harborview Bais Medrash

BORO PARK: Shomrim and NYPD Collaboration Leads to Arrest in Burglary at Viznitzer Shul

Lawrence Residents Shocked by Parking Tickets Issued After Candle Lighting

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network