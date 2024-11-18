Biden Is Imposing “Grey Embargo;” Trump Promises To Revoke It On “First Day In Office”

The Biden administration is still imposing obstacles and delays in the transfer of offensive weapons to its ally Israel in its war against its enemies in Gaza and Lebanon, Walla reported on Monday morning, quoting IDF sources.

Despite the pressure of Israeli senior diplomatic and security officials on the Biden administration, there are still difficulties described as “delays’ and even a “grey embargo.”

IDF sources said that “officials made it clear to the Israeli side that the administration is receiving criticism for American weaponry harming civilians in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, hence the delays. They do not explain the delay in transferring 150 bulldozers to the engineering forces.”

Defense Ministry officials told Walla that the sensitive situation was brought to the attention of President-elect Donald Trump, who said he would revoke all barriers to the transfer of weapons to Israel as soon as he entered office.

Channel 12 also reported that Trump’s transition team has assured Israel that Trump will lift all delays and embargoes on arms and military equipment shipments to Israel on his very first day of office.

Meanwhile, the IDF has been forced to economize its use of arms as it engages with its enemies on seven fronts, including two active battlefronts.

It should be noted that as Biden imposes an arms embargo on Israel, the IDF has eliminated a number of terror leaders from Hezbollah and Hamas who are on the US wanted list for the murder of US citizens.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)