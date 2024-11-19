Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
3.5 TON NEIS: This Is The Surface-To-Surface Missile That Fell Near Bnei Brak


The missile that hit the border of Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan on Monday evening caused panic and destruction, with missile shrapnel fragments, some still on fire, falling from the skies and falling on a commercial area.

Although the IDF initially reported that the fragments that fell were from an interceptor missile, the police district chief later contradicted the report, saying that the missile itself hit the area. The Ramat Gan municipality also said that a missile had struck the area.

The missile was an Iranian Fateh-110 surface-to-surface ballistic missile that can carry a high-explosive warhead of up to 500 kilograms.

Although the missile was successfully intercepted by Israel’s David’s Sling missile defense system, large fragments of the missile itself, including the heavy engine, hit the area – injuring five people, causing a fire and damaging several buildings and an empty bus.

It was truly a neis that missile shrapnel hitting a dense urban area didn’t cause more injuries or deaths, chalilah.

Missile falls near Bnei Brak: United Hatzalah
United Hatzalah

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



