Incoming Senate Majority Leader Thune: “My Message To Jews & Israel: “Reinforcements Are On The Way”

A video of US Senate Majority Leader-elect Senator John Thune (R-SD) promising Israel and Jews around the world that “reinforcements are on the way” was widely shared in Israel on Wednesday.

In statements that can only be called “a breath of fresh air” after four years of the Biden administration’s constant inane posturing about Israel and lack of action on the soaring antisemitism on US soil, Thune speaks the truth – clearly and forcefully – and proudly posted the video on his X account, catching the attention of Israeli media outlets.

“It’s been over 13 months since Hamas terrorists waged war against Israel and for the past year plus, Democrats have struggled to support our ally Israel and has literally fractured the Democratic party,” Thune began. “For example, we are expecting tomorrow Sen. Sanders to offer a resolution denying lethal aid to Israel.”

“The refusal to have our ally’s back and the hesitation to call out antisemitism in our own country has consequences. It enables bad behavior and bad actors around the world and encourages others to abandon Israel in their time of need. Now you have the ICC and its prosecutor pursuing warrants against Israeli officials. That is outrageous and it is unlawful. The ICC’s rogue actions are a threat to our ally Israel and left unchecked can pose a threat to America in the future.”

“I’m calling on leader Schumer to bring a bill to the floor sanctioning the ICC, which the House has already passed on a bipartisan basis. If he refuses to act, our Senate Republican majority next year will. We will stand with Israel and make this and other supportive legislation a top priority in the next Congress.”

“So to our allies in Israel and to the Jewish people around the world: my message to you is this: reinforcements are on the way. Senate Republicans reclaim the majority in six weeks, and when we do, we will make clear that the US Congress stands squarely in Israel’s corner and we will help the Trump-Vance administration to defend Israel and promote peace in the region.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)