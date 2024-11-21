Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israeli Man Murdered By Hezbollah Rocket In Public Park In Nahariya


A man in his 30s was murdered by shrapnel from a Hezbollah rocket fired at the northern city of Nahariya on Thursday.

Hezbollah fired ten rockets and two fell in Nahariya, one in the park, critically injuring the man.

MDA EMT Dor Vaknin, said: “We arrived at an open area near a park and saw a man in his 30s lying unconscious with shrapnel wounds on his body. We performed medical checks but he showed no signs of life and we had to pronounce him dead.”

Barak Lavi, a United Hatzalah, volunteer stated: “Bystanders told us he was hit by shrapnel while he was in the public park. Unfortunately, we had no choice but to wait for his death to be pronounced at the scene due to the nature of the serious injuries he sustained.”

It is the fourth fatality in Nahariya this month.

MDA

 

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NYC: Eric Adams Appoints Sanitation Commissioner As NYPD Commissioner

HEARTWARMING: Debate Between Prominent Leftists Over Election Result Descends Into Bizarre, Petty Shouting Match

Former Senior Navy Officer Among Suspects In Flares Fired Near PM Netanyahu’s Home

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Thune: “My Message To Jews & Israel: “Reinforcements Are On The Way”

H’YD: 800TH FATALITY: IDF Announces Death Of Reservist In Gaza Strip

MAILBAG: In Defense Of The Botox Article: A Reflection Of The Reality Bnos Yisroel Face

WATCH: Why Did HaGaon Harav Shternbuch Recite Avinu Malkeinu?

Jerusalem Court Orders Palestinian Authority To Pay Millions to Sbarro Bombing Victims

SHABBOS PROTECTION: Bnei Brak Rabbanim Are Shocked By The “Eruv Neis”

Ben-Gvir Reveals Disturbing Story About The Attorney-General

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network