Israeli Man Murdered By Hezbollah Rocket In Public Park In Nahariya

A man in his 30s was murdered by shrapnel from a Hezbollah rocket fired at the northern city of Nahariya on Thursday.

Hezbollah fired ten rockets and two fell in Nahariya, one in the park, critically injuring the man.

MDA EMT Dor Vaknin, said: “We arrived at an open area near a park and saw a man in his 30s lying unconscious with shrapnel wounds on his body. We performed medical checks but he showed no signs of life and we had to pronounce him dead.”

Barak Lavi, a United Hatzalah, volunteer stated: “Bystanders told us he was hit by shrapnel while he was in the public park. Unfortunately, we had no choice but to wait for his death to be pronounced at the scene due to the nature of the serious injuries he sustained.”

It is the fourth fatality in Nahariya this month.