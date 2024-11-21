TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE: Feldstein Is Indicted With Severe Charges, Could Be Imprisoned For Life

On the same day that the ICC carried out a travesty of justice by issuing arrest warrants to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant for committing “war crimes,” the leftist judicial system in Israel carried out a travesty of justice by indicting Eli Feldstein and a second suspect, a Chareidi noncommissioned IDF officer, with extremely serious charges that can carry a punishment of up to life in prison.

The final decision was made by Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who decided to indict Feldstein for transferring classified information with intent to harm state security and obstruct judicial proceedings. A second suspect who hasn’t been named was also charged with serious offenses related to state security. Additionally, the prosecution will request that the court detain both suspects until the conclusion of legal proceedings, which could take several years.

Feldstein was accused of leaking a classified document from the IDF to the Bild German newspaper. However, the “classified” information he leaked was that the leftist protests against Netanyahu and the government harm the chance for a hostage deal, information that is true and has been confirmed by Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. The question is why was the IDF hiding that information from Netanyahu? And how did Feldstein harm Israel by leaking the information?

An even more pressing question is why the State Prosecutor’s Office chose to focus so much time and effort on this leak when hundreds of other leaks have been ignored.

Earlier on Thursday, starting from the late morning hours, thousands gathered to protest outside the courtroom in Tel Aviv, where the hearing regarding Feldstein and the officer was held.

Likud ministers Shlomo Karhi and Amichai Shikli participated in the demonstration and even spoke there. Karhi spoke alongside the wife of the officer who was later indicted, saying: “I want to ask the honorable court one simple question. If the officer you are discussing today had transmitted information to the prime minister on the night of Simchat Torah when none of the intelligence agencies did so and had saved the people of Israel from the terrible massacre, wouldn’t you have awarded him a commendation?”

He concluded his remarks with a sharp statement against the trial: “Last Shabbat, we read about the laws of Sodom, where they adopted distorted values of justice and morality. I call on you not to judge those who showed responsibility for Israel’s security according to the laws of Sodom!”

Diaspora Minister Amichai Shikli said, “Complete politicization of a disturbed and irresponsible judicial system. This is a travesty that cries out to the heavens. Where is the Association for Civil Rights?”

Channel 12 News reporter Yaron Avraham wrote: “I truly hope for the prosecution’s sake that this incident is backed by solid evidence, because on the surface it smells bad.”

Yisrael Hayom reporter Amir Ettinger wrote: “The prosecution accuses Feldstein of leaking a secret with the intent to harm state security, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. In my humble opinion, it’s hard to understand the prosecution’s exaggeration.”

Army Radio reporter Yuval Shegev briefly expressed his opinion in a post he published on his ‘X’ account: “Wild exaggeration.”

Binyamin Ashkenazi from Walla wrote: “I think the prosecution is climbing a super tall tree by accusing Feldstein of leaking a secret with the intent to harm state security – this is a crime of intent, and the prosecution will at least argue in court that Feldstein should have foreseen the damage to the state. I think a court will not go along with them on this.”

Channel 14 journalist Moti Kastel reacted: “What is happening today in the hearing regarding Feldstein – the maneuvers, the shifting of hearing times, the transfer of floors and rooms in the district court, playing with the emotions of the families and the audience, the twisting of justice and the leaks – simply unfathomable.”

Liran Tamari from Ynet wrote: “Just here to reiterate: A defendant from Beit Shemesh who spied for the Iranian intelligence was released from custody by the Jerusalem District Court.”

Kan’s Dov Eichler wrote: “The supreme authority to determine what constitutes the security interest of the State of Israel is the elected level and not the military-security-legal level. It’s again that tremendous clash in the power struggle that has been ongoing for years between the authorities. Feldstein and the IDF officer are just foot soldiers in this war. Their chances aren’t high – unless the executive authority (the government) wakes up.”

Chareidi journalist Avi Ravins responded: “Two indictments today – in The Hague and in Israel. Both are political, both against those who safeguard Israel’s security. Feldstein, who according to legal experts should have only received a reprimand, and Netanyahu and Gallant who fought for the survival of the state. Netanyahu was right: ‘The people are not stupid’ – we see exactly what is happening here.”

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri wrote: “Filing an indictment for a clause that carries a life sentence and a request for detention until the end of proceedings is a complete loss of proportion. We are talking about two young men who stumbled but did not intend to harm state security. I hope the court restores justice and reason to the case.”

