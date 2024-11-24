Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Warns Iran Against Provocation During Trump Transition

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, delivered a strong warning to Iran, cautioning against any aggression during the U.S. transition period and highlighting Israel’s unwavering readiness to defend itself. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Danon made it clear that Israel is fully capable of responding to any threats and will not tolerate provocations from the Islamic Republic.

Danon’s remarks follow recent threats from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who vowed retaliation for Israel’s October 26 strategic airstrikes targeting Tehran. Araghchi claimed that Iran retains “the right to react… in our time and in the way we see fit.”

In response, Danon reminded the world of Israel’s military superiority and its ability to strike any target in Iran. “I would advise him not to challenge us,” Danon said. “We have already shown our capabilities. We have proved that they are vulnerable. We can actually target any location in Iran. They know that.” He added, “If they think that now, because of the transition period, they can take advantage of it, they are wrong. We are keeping our eyes open and we are ready for all scenarios.”

Danon also highlighted the critical role of the United States in confronting Iranian aggression and supporting its closest ally in the region. “The most important challenge for the new administration will be the way you challenge Iran, the aggression, the threat of the Iranian regime,” he explained. “We are fighting the same enemies—the enemies of the United States of America. When you look at the Iranians, the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas—all those bad actors—they are not just enemies of Israel but of freedom and democracy everywhere. Every American should support us and understand what we are doing now.”

Danon’s comments came as the United States once again demonstrated its support for Israel by vetoing a one-sided resolution in the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday. The draft resolution, proposed by Algeria, sought to impose an “immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire” on Israel but glaringly failed to demand the release of over 100 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

“It was a shameful resolution because it didn’t include the release of hostages,” Danon said, expressing his gratitude for America’s decisive action. “I want to thank the United States for taking a strong position and vetoing this resolution. It sent a very clear message that the U.S. stands with its strongest ally, Israel.”

Danon was also critical of other nations that pushed for a cease-fire without addressing Hamas’s barbaric actions. “It was shameful to hear the voices of so many ambassadors speaking about a cease-fire but abandoning the 101 hostages. We will not forget them. We will never abandon them. We will continue to fight until we bring all of them back home.”

