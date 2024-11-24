Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Netanyahu on Murder of Zvi Kogan HY’D [VIDEO]


NETANYAHU: “At the start of my remarks, I would like to express deep outrage – on behalf of myself, all members of the Government, all citizens of Israel and the entire Jewish people – over the abduction and murder of Zvi Kogan, may G-d avenge him.

This murder was carried out in the UAE. The murder of an Israeli citizen and a Chabad emissary, is an abhorrent antisemitic terrorist attack.

On your behalf, I also send heartfelt condolences to the Kogan family. The State of Israel will use all means, and will deal with these murderers, and those who dispatched them, to the fullest extent of the law. None of them will get away.

I greatly appreciate the cooperation of the UAE in investigating the murder. We will strengthen the ties between us in the face of attempts by the axis of evil to harm the relationship of peace between us. We will strengthen them and we will work to expand regional stability.

