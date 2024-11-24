MASSIVE BARRAGES: Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Petach Tikva; Around 150 Rockets Fired Into Israel Today

The IDF reports that eight rockets were launched from Lebanon toward central Israel in a barrage a short while ago. Most of the rockets were intercepted by air defenses.

Rocket impacts were confirmed in Central Israel in Petah Tikva, and in Rinyata, causing property damage and injuries.

MDA EMTs and Paramedics trandported five casualties to Beilinson, Sheba Tel Hashomer and Hasharon Hospitals: a 70 year old female in moderate condition from smoke inhalation due to a car that caught fire, a 23 year old male in mild condition with blast injuries, and 3 anxiety victims.

Direct impacts were reported in Nahariya and Haifa moments ago as a barrage of 30 rockets were fired by Hezbollah.

MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and evacuating 3 casualties to Bnei Tzion and Rambam Hospitals: males aged 56 and 54 in mild condition with shrapnel injuries, and 1 anxiety victim.

Hezbollah has launched around 130 rockets at Israel since the morning, according to an IDF count. While most targeted northern Israel, around ten rockets were fired toward central.

Additionally, two drones launched from Lebanon were intercepted and downed by Israel’s air defenses earlier this morning, the IDF stated.

No serious injuries were reported in all the strikes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)