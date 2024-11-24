UAE Authorities Arrest Three In Cold-Blooded Murder Of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan HY”D

The Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday that Emirati authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Moldovan-Israeli Chabad shliach Rabbi Zvi Kogan.

“Emirati authorities were able, in record time, to arrest the perpetrators of the murder of a resident in the country named ‘Zvi Kogen,’ who holds the citizenship of the country he was born in, according to the identification papers with which he entered the United Arab Emirates. The perpetrators numbered three people, stressing the ability to deal firmly with anyone who tries to undermine the security and stability of society,” the ministry said in a statement.

The identities or nationalities of the suspects were not disclosed, though previous reports stated that they are Uzbek nationals who may have been recruited by Iran.

The investigation began after the victim’s family filed a missing person report, prompting the formation of a dedicated search and investigation team. Authorities discovered the murdered rabbi’s body and identified the perpetrators, leading to their arrest and the initiation of legal proceedings. The Ministry noted that additional details about the case will be released upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The United Arab Emirates, with all its institutions, will spare no effort to prevent any attack on its citizens, residents, and visitors, and all security agencies work around the clock to protect the stability of society and ensure the sustainability of the highest levels of security and safety that have been established since the founding of the state,” the ministry added in its statement.

It also issued a stern warning against any acts that threaten the country’s security and harmony: “It will use all available legal powers to deal severely and without leniency with anyone who dares to take any actions or acts that seek to destabilize society or threaten its security, stressing its full readiness to take the utmost deterrent measures to ensure the protection of the gains of coexistence and social peace in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.”

AN EMERGENCY FUND HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED BY THE FAMILY TO ASSIT THE ALMANAH – PLEASE CLICK HERE TO DONATE

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)