Netanyahu Outlines Ceasefire Framework With Hezbollah, Vows Strong Response to Any Violations

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced plans to present a ceasefire framework to the cabinet on Monday night, marking a potential pause in the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Netanyahu stressed that the ceasefire’s success would depend on Hezbollah’s compliance, warning that any violations would be met with decisive military action.

In a televised address, Netanyahu assured the Israeli public that the ceasefire agreement, developed in coordination with the United States, would not restrict Israel’s ability to defend itself. “If Hezbollah violates the agreement or attempts to rearm, we will strike,” he declared. “If it tries to rebuild terror infrastructure near the border, we will strike. If it fires a rocket, digs a tunnel, or brings in a truck carrying missiles—we will strike.”

The prime minister drew parallels to the ceasefire early on in the war in Gaza, which was implemented to facilitate the release of Israeli captives. Critics had claimed that agreeing to a pause would hinder Israel’s ability to resume operations, but Netanyahu noted that Israel had proven its resolve by resuming intense military action when necessary.

Netanyahu outlined three primary reasons for pursuing a ceasefire with Hezbollah at this time:

Addressing the Iranian Threat: While details were scarce, Netanyahu indicated that focusing on Iran’s influence in the region was a key factor. Replenishing Military Resources: Acknowledging delays in the supply of weapons and munitions, Netanyahu said that these issues were being resolved and that Israel would soon acquire advanced weaponry to enhance its military capabilities. Isolating Hamas: Netanyahu asserted that a ceasefire in Lebanon would neutralize Hezbollah as a threat, leaving Hamas without the anticipated support from Lebanon. “With Hezbollah out of the equation, Hamas stands alone,” he said, adding that this would increase pressure on the Gaza-based group and support efforts to free Israeli captives.

Addressing skepticism about the ceasefire, Netanyahu highlighted Israel’s recent military achievements, including ground operations in Gaza and strikes in Lebanon. “Many doubted we’d attack Lebanon—but we did, with overwhelming power and sophistication that stunned the world,” he said, urging citizens to trust in the government’s commitment to victory.

Netanyahu concluded his address by reaffirming his government’s resolve to enforce the ceasefire and rebuild northern Israel. “A good agreement is one that is enforced—and we will enforce it,” he said. “With God’s help, we will strengthen our security, rejuvenate the north, and continue together until victory.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)