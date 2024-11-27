1ST VIOLATION: Hezbollah Terrorists Approach Border, IDF Fires Warning

DF forces shot warning shots on Wednesday morning at Hezbollah terrorists who approached Kfar Kila, a Lebanese border village overlooking Metula, only hours after a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect at 4 a.m.

The head of the Metula Local Council, David Azoulay, reported: “Just a few minutes ago, eight Hezbollah vehicles and a motorcycle arrived in Kfar Kila. The IDF fired warning shots to drive them away. Nothing has changed since October 7.”

Defense Minster Yisrael Katz ordered the IDF to respond forcefully to the presence of any Hezbollah members, issuing a statement saying: “In light of the entry of Hezbollah members into Kfar Kila, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz instructed the IDF to operate decisively and uncompromisingly against such phenomena. Any identified Hezbollah member approaching restricted areas at entry points should be arrested, and if they pose a threat to IDF forces, they should be targeted.”

The IDF spokesperson stated: “In the last hour, IDF forces identified several vehicles in Lebanese territory with suspects in a restricted movement area. The forces fired to prevent their arrival in the area, and the suspects distanced themselves.”

“The Air Force is prepared to operate throughout Lebanese territory, and the air defense system is in high readiness. As of now, there is no change in the Home Front Command’s instructions. The IDF will act against anyone who tries to violate the ceasefire agreement and will not allow harm to the security of Israeli citizens.”

MK Avigdor Lieberman wrote: “Hezbollah members roaming in Kfar Kila near Metula are clear evidence that no arrangements can be made with terrorists. You do not negotiate with terrorism – you eliminate it.”

