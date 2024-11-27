Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HOW QUICKLY THINGS CHANGE: Hamas Says It Wants A Ceasefire In Gaza After Hezbollah Truce


A senior Hamas official announced the group’s readiness to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, following the start of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon early Wednesday morning.

“We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners,” the official told AFP, accusing Israel of blocking progress toward a deal.

The announcement comes as international mediators expressed cautious optimism that the Lebanon ceasefire, which ended months of conflict with Hezbollah, might pressure Hamas to pursue peace. U.S. and Israeli officials have previously expressed hopes that Hezbollah’s withdrawal of military support would weaken Hamas’s position.

However, obstacles remain. Jerusalem accuses Hamas of refusing to meet demands regarding hostages, while mediators cite Israeli conditions to maintain troops in Gaza as a sticking point.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 



