Extended: Dual Citizens May Enter Israel Using Foreign Passports | Chaim V’Chessed

Extended: Dual Citizens May Enter Israel Using Foreign Passports


By Israeli law, citizens of Israel must enter and exit the country using their Israeli passports — a rule that applies even to dual citizens. However, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, an exception was introduced allowing dual citizens to enter and exit the country using their foreign passport instead of an Israeli one.

This policy was initially implemented due to processing backlogs at the Interior Ministry and the temporary closure or limited operation of Israeli embassies and consulates worldwide. It was extended several times, but the dispensation was set to end on December 31, 2024.

We are pleased to share that the Population Authority has announced an extension of this policy. Dual citizens will be permitted to enter and exit Israel using their foreign passports until December 31, 2025. This extension provides continued flexibility and relief for those facing challenges with Israeli passport renewals.

 



