Report: Disappearance Of Assad’s Plane Was A Russian Ruse To Facilitate His Escape

Russia announced today on Sunday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have received political asylum in Russia and arrived in Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier issued a statement indicating that Assad left Damascus and “ordered a non-violent transfer of power.” A few minutes before the Russian announcement, a Russian transport plane took off from the Russian base in Latakia, Syria.

Kan News reported that according to Ukrainian intelligence, Assad’s escape operation from Syria to Russia was meticulously planned by Russian intelligence, including carrying out a deceptive operation during which the plane carrying Assad disappeared from radar.

Following the operation, Reuters published a report suggesting that Assad may have been killed in a plane crash.

In reality, Russian intelligence officials were managing the flight and issuing instructions to the pilots.

