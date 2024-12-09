Report: Hamas Submits List Of Hostages To Egypt, Including 4 US Citizens

Hamas submitted an initial list of hostages who would be released in a potential hostage deal, the UK-based Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported on Monday.

The list includes elderly and ill hostages and four hostages with US citizenship.

According to the report, Hamas also submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners to be released in the deal.

The report claims that hostage deal negotiations, which are being carried out in Cairo, are at an “advanced stage” and that an Israeli delegation will arrive in Egypt on Monday to finalize details.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)