IDF Deepening Control In Buffer Zone In Southern Syria

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has instructed the IDF to seize additional points in the buffer zone in Syria along the Iraeli-Syrian border.

Katz also ordered the establishment of a security zone “free from heavy strategic weapons and terrorist infrastructure” beyond the buffer zone that could threaten the State of Israel. IDF troops have also been instructed to establish contact with the Druze communities in the area and other populations in southern Syria.

At the same time, the army is working to prevent and thwart “the renewal of the arms smuggling route from Iran to Lebanon via Syria, in the Syrian area, and at border crossing points.”

Karz also ordered the IDF to continue bombing targets in Syria to destroy strategic weapons throughout the country including “surface-to-air missiles, air defense systems, surface-to-surface missiles, cruise missiles, long-range rockets, and coast-to-sea missiles.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)