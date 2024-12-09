Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Deepening Control In Buffer Zone In Southern Syria

Shaldag commandos in the buffer zone in southern Syria. Photo: IDF Spokesperson

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has instructed the IDF to seize additional points in the buffer zone in Syria along the Iraeli-Syrian border.

Katz also ordered the establishment of a security zone “free from heavy strategic weapons and terrorist infrastructure” beyond the buffer zone that could threaten the State of Israel. IDF troops have also been instructed to establish contact with the Druze communities in the area and other populations in southern Syria.

At the same time, the army is working to prevent and thwart “the renewal of the arms smuggling route from Iran to Lebanon via Syria, in the Syrian area, and at border crossing points.”

Karz also ordered the IDF to continue bombing targets in Syria to destroy strategic weapons throughout the country including “surface-to-air missiles, air defense systems, surface-to-surface missiles, cruise missiles, long-range rockets, and coast-to-sea missiles.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DRAMATIC MOVE: Israel Captures Syrian Chermon In First Since Yom Kippur War

Israel Attacks Targets In Syria Hours After Fall Of Assad Regime

Netanyahu Hails ‘Historic Day’ as Assad Regime Collapses, IDF Secures Syrian Border

SYRIA HAS FALLEN: Bashar AL-ASSAD FLEES COUNTRY AS JIHADIST REBELS END HIS BRUTAL REIGN

TEHILLIM: Rabbi Paysach Krohn Suffers Moderate Stroke During Agudah Convention

Avraham, H’YD, Was Seriously Injured, Returned To Gaza & Fell In Battle

TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Soldier Seriously Injured In Ramming Attack Near Chevron

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Releases Video Of Hostage Matan Zangauker

WATCH: Islamic Sermon In Maryland Calls To “Market Islam To American People”

Druze Father and Son Charged with Espionage for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network