US And Egypt Pushing Israel To Withdraw From Philadelphi Corridor In Hostage Negotiations

Renewed negotiations for a potential hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas are reportedly under pressure from the United States and Egypt, with mediators urging Israel to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, according to Kan and Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya.

According to Al Arabiya, the clandestine discussions involve a proposal for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to manage the Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Meanwhile, Hamas has reportedly provided Egypt with a list of hostages it is holding, suggesting movement in the negotiations.

However, Israel has consistently rejected the notion of withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor or granting the PA any governance role in postwar Gaza. Israeli sources cited by Kan indicate that optimism remains premature, as the deal’s success hinges on greater flexibility from all parties.

An Egyptian source involved in the talks noted persistent challenges, including dissatisfaction expressed by elements within the Israeli government, particularly “hawkish” factions. The source also highlighted that the current proposal is not significantly different from earlier ones that failed to gain traction.

Despite renewed reports of progress, Kan noted that any optimism is tempered by the complex dynamics at play. Observers have speculated that broader geopolitical developments, such as the weakening of the Assad regime in Syria, could pressure Hamas into moderating its demands.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 reported that Gal Hirsch, the Israeli government’s envoy on hostage matters, has assured families of hostages that Israel will not leave Gaza until all hostages are returned.

