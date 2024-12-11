TERRIFYING: Hundreds Of Deadly Virus Samples That Can Be Weaponized Go Missing From Lab

In a shocking and deeply troubling biosecurity incident, health authorities in Queensland, Australia, have revealed that 323 vials of live viruses, including extremely lethal pathogens, are missing. Among the unaccounted samples are nearly 100 vials of Hendra virus, two vials of Hantavirus, and 223 vials of Lyssavirus, all of them lethal to humans. Despite their disappearance in 2021, the breach was only confirmed in August 2023, and only announced this week, leaving critical questions unanswered for over two years.

The breach occurred at Queensland’s Public Health Virology Laboratory when a freezer malfunctioned, forcing a transfer of the virus samples to another freezer. Alarmingly, proper documentation of the transfer was not completed. A health official added that while the samples may have been destroyed through routine autoclaving, the lack of records makes it impossible to verify their fate.

The missing viruses are highly dangerous and have the potential to cause devastating consequences:

Hendra Virus : Known for infecting horses, this virus can jump to humans and has an alarming 57% mortality rate. It was first identified in Brisbane’s suburb of Hendra in 1994 and is naturally hosted by fruit bats.

: Known for infecting horses, this virus can jump to humans and has an alarming 57% mortality rate. It was first identified in Brisbane’s suburb of Hendra in 1994 and is naturally hosted by fruit bats. Hantavirus : Originating in rodents, this virus spreads through their droppings, urine, or saliva and causes Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome in humans, with a fatality rate of 38% in symptomatic cases.

: Originating in rodents, this virus spreads through their droppings, urine, or saliva and causes Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome in humans, with a fatality rate of 38% in symptomatic cases. Lyssavirus: A rabies-like virus that is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, Lyssavirus claims an estimated 59,000 lives annually worldwide.

While officials have sought to reassure the public, their assurances do little to ease growing anxieties. Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls said there have been no recent cases of Hendra or Lyssavirus in Queensland and no recorded instances of Hantavirus in Australia. However, the delay in confirming the breach and the lack of clarity around the samples’ fate leave serious gaps in public confidence.

In light of this alarming breach, Queensland Health has commissioned an independent investigation. Retired Supreme Court Judge Martin Daubney AM KC and biosecurity expert Dr. Julian Druce will lead the inquiry to uncover how this failure occurred and establish measures to prevent future incidents.

Immediate steps have been taken to address systemic failures, including retraining staff, auditing permits, and reviewing storage protocols. “I want to stress that there have been no public health incidents linked to these materials,” Nicholls stated, though this reassurance may feel hollow given the scope of the breach.

Authorities have dismissed concerns of deliberate foul play, insisting there is no evidence that the samples were stolen or mishandled maliciously. Still, the fact that such lethal viruses could go missing highlights vulnerabilities in biosecurity practices.

