Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

COUNTDOWN TO CALM? Hamas Outlet Says Ceasefire And Hostage Release Talks Are In Final Stages


Negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a prisoner swap and ceasefire deal are in their final stages, according to the Hamas-affiliated Quds network. Discussions are focused on the names and sentences of Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of the agreement.

Sources suggest that terrorist prisoners in Israel with heavier sentences would be exiled to Turkey and Iran, while others would be released to the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and other areas.

A senior Palestinian Authority official, in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, described the talks as being in a “decisive and final phase” and outlined the structure of the proposed agreement.

The deal reportedly includes three stages. In the first phase, all Israeli civilians and female soldiers held hostage in Gaza would be released, while the IDF would withdraw from urban centers, coastal roads, and the area along the Gaza-Egypt border. Residents of northern Gaza who were displaced by the conflict would be allowed to return to their homes.

The second phase would see the release of the remaining hostages and the complete withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza.

The final phase would establish a permanent ceasefire, formally ending the conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

  1. 1) Didn’t Defense Minister Katz say Israel would maintain military control over Gaza similar to the West Bank? So what’s this complete withdrawal mentioned?
    2) I thought a MAJOR sticking point was Israel insisting on maintaining control of the Philadelphia Corridor. So what’s they mention about Israel leaving the Egypt-Gaza border in phase 2? This is probably all false and just propaganda to claim victory for themselves.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Benny Friedman’s London Concert Finds a New Home After Original Venue Caves To Antisemites

COUNTDOWN TO CALM? Hamas Outlet Says Ceasefire And Hostage Release Talks Are In Final Stages

Nearly 2 Million Israelis Lived Below Poverty Line in 2023, With Charedim Hardest Hit

HATE IN MONTREAL: Shul Targeted With Incendiary Device In Arson Attack For Second Time

LEAK THREAT? Israel, U.S. Allies Raise Concerns Over Elon Musk’s Security Risks

3 Sephardi Moetzet Members Lend Support To HaRav Yitzchak Yosef’s Words About Not Serving In The IDF

AGAIN: Terrorists Open Fire On Jews Visiting Kever Yosef In Shechem

HaGaon HaRav Ezriel Auerbach Is Appointed As New Peleg Yerushalmi Leader

NEW THEORY: Top House Republican Says He Believes Drones Are Chinese Spy Aircraft

THE KIDS ARE NOT OKAY: Poll Finds That Nearly Half Of Young Voters Think CEO’s Murder Is “Acceptable”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network