COUNTDOWN TO CALM? Hamas Outlet Says Ceasefire And Hostage Release Talks Are In Final Stages

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a prisoner swap and ceasefire deal are in their final stages, according to the Hamas-affiliated Quds network. Discussions are focused on the names and sentences of Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of the agreement.

Sources suggest that terrorist prisoners in Israel with heavier sentences would be exiled to Turkey and Iran, while others would be released to the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and other areas.

A senior Palestinian Authority official, in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, described the talks as being in a “decisive and final phase” and outlined the structure of the proposed agreement.

The deal reportedly includes three stages. In the first phase, all Israeli civilians and female soldiers held hostage in Gaza would be released, while the IDF would withdraw from urban centers, coastal roads, and the area along the Gaza-Egypt border. Residents of northern Gaza who were displaced by the conflict would be allowed to return to their homes.

The second phase would see the release of the remaining hostages and the complete withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza.

The final phase would establish a permanent ceasefire, formally ending the conflict.

