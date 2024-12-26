Report: At Least 15K Hezbollah Pagers Failed To Explode During Operation

At least 15,000 pagers belonging to Hezbollah terrorists failed to explode during the exploding pagers operation the Mossad carried out in September 2024, the Hebrew-language i24NEWS reported on Wednesday evening.

As is known, Israel intended to activate the pager operation only at the beginning of a full-out war with Hezbollah. However, after two Hezbollah members grew suspicious, a decision was made to activate the operation prematurely rather than lose the opportunity altogether.

According to a security source, if the operation had been executed at the start of a full-out war, those 15,000 pagers would have likely exploded, injuring thousands of additional terrorists.

Last week, ’60 Minutes’ published an interview with two recently retired Mossad agents about the pager operation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)