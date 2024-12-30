WATCH: The Rosh Yeshiva’s Stirring Song Sung By Naftali Kempeh

Popular Israeli singer Naftali Kempeh released a new song on Monday called “Owner of the Palace,” which was written by the Rosh Yeshivah of one of the top yeshivos gedolos in Yerushalayim, Netivot Aviezer [known as Wolfson’s].

Kempeh wrote about the story behind the song: “A while ago, I saw a moving video in which hundreds of Netivot Aviezer talmidim were singing a unique song with great enthusiasm at their summer camp, together with the Rosh Yeshiva and Rav Hillel Paley.”

“The song, written by the Rosh Yeshivah HaRav Daniel Wolfson and composed by Rav Hillel Paley deeply touched my heart. I requested the zechus to bring this song to the wider world in order to share its message – emunah and recognition of the One who said and the world came into being.”

“I was zocheh to receive permission from the Rosh Yeshivah and I’m happy to be the shaliach to bring the song to you, accompanied by the wonderous views of our holy land.”

“During the days of Chanukah, when we thank Hashem for His many chasadim – there is no better time to strengthen ourselves in emunah in Hakadosh Baruch Hu out of the recognition of His wonders and the understanding that ‘אין בהם טבע ומקרה כלל.'”

