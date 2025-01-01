BDE: Eishes Chaver: Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is Nifteres

HaTzadeikis Rebbetzin Devorah Bergman, a’h, the wife of the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, the daughter of HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Man Shach, z’tl, was nifteres on Wednesday evening at the age of 97.

The Rebbetzin was taken to Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital almost two weeks ago after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Her condition deteriorated and she was sedated and ventilated.

In recent months, the Rebbetzin had become very weak but was sharp-minded until her last moments.

The Rebbetzin was born in Vilna, to her father, the Avi Ezri, zt’l, and her mother Gutel, the niece of HaGaon HaRav Isser Zalman Meltzer, ztl.

She moved to Eretz Yisrael with her family in 1940, when she was 12, after a long arduous journey. When she came of age for shidduchim, the Chazon Ish suggested HaRav Bergman, a close talmid and a ben bayis at his home, to HaRav Shach, z’tl.

After their marriage, they settled in Bnei Brak. The Rebbetzin supported her husband for decades as he learned in kollel and then became a known marbitz Torah and Rosh Yeshivah.

When the Rosh Yeshivah became well-known and his home became a magnet for all those who wanted to consult with him or receive a bracha, at all times of day and sometimes nights, she willingly gave up her home and privacy for the sake of Klal Yisrael.

She was also known for her gemillas chasadim. For decades, she would purchase chickens and other food products every erev Shabbos and Yom Tov for needy families.

She did her chasadim quietly and modestly. And although she always worried about and tended to the material needs of others, she was mistapek b’miyut for herself in all areas of gashmiyus.

She never agreed and would even firmly refuse anyone who wanted to show her kavod as the daughter of HaRav Shach, z’tl, and the wife of the HaGaon HaRav Bergman, שיבלחט”א.

In her later years, the Rebbetzin worked to bring parnassah to the family, working as a cook in a Talmud Torah. Former talmidim remember her devotion to their welfare. She also worked in the nursery of an Eim V’Yeled home in Bnei Brak, where she devoted herself to the welfare of the mothers and newborn babies. The known mohel, HaRav Gelber, said that the Rebbetzin, who tended to the babies after their brissim, would sometimes walk a long distance to his home, even in the middle of the night, to consult with him if she noticed a problem.

She left behind her illustrious husband, nine children, eight sons and one daughter, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, a dor yesharim of marbetzei Torah and yirah.

The Rebbetzin had requested that no hespedim be said at her levaya. At the end, she passed away on Zos Chanukah, when hespedim are forbidden.

The levaya is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 10:45 p.m. at the Bergman home on Rechov HaAdmor M’Gur in Bnei Brak. The kevurah will take place at the Beis HaChaim in Ponevezh, where the nifteres will be buried next to her illustrious father, z’tl.

תהא נשמתה צרורה בצרור החיים.

