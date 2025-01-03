Swiss Ambassador To Israel Visits Leading Rabbanim And Charedim In Bnei Brak

Switzerland’s ambassador to Israel, Simon Geissbühler, visited Bnei Brak over Chanukah, engaging with the gedolei hador in Eretz Yisroel and immersing himself in the Charedi community’s minhagim and way of life, with his visit highlighting a keen interest in better understanding the values of Charedi Jewry in Eretz Yisroel.

The ambassador met with HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch and HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman at their homes – conversing with both in English (see video below). During his meeting with Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rosh Yeshiva of Slabodka, Geissbühler gained insight into the values and principles that guide bnei Torah including their refusal to join the IDF. Later, he spent time with HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, witnessing the revered rosh yeshiva light the Chanukah menorah. Notably, this encounter took place just hours before the passing of Rav Bergman’s wife, Rebbetzin Devorah Bergman, who was niftar at 97 on the night of Zos Chanukah.

In addition to meeting gedolim, Ambassador Geissbühler visited the Ponavezh Bais Hamedrash, engaging with bochurim and locals to learn about their learning and daily lives. His visit also included a stop at the iconic Itzkovitz shul, as well as the popular Vizhnitz Bakery, where he met with community members and continued to observe the vibrant life of Bnei Brak.

Following his visit, the ambassador shared his experience on social media, writing: “I continued my outreach to different communities in Israel w/ a visit in Bnei Brak tonight to learn more abt the Haredi community. It was a privilege to exchange w/ influential rabbis & to visit the Itzkovitch Synagogue, a yeshiva & the famous Viznitz bakery.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)