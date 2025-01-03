Lawsuit Accuse U.S. Lawmakers Of Aiding ‘Genocide’ In Gaza By Voting To Give Israel Aid

A group of 21 California residents has filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, accusing them of violating international law and the U.S. Constitution by voting in favor of military aid to Israel, according to the Jewish News Syndicate.

The lawsuit, filed on December 19 in a federal court in San Francisco, alleges that Thompson and Huffman’s April 2024 votes for the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act were unlawful due to Israel’s actions in Gaza, which the plaintiffs describe as “genocide.”

The contested vote saw 366 members of Congress approve the aid package, with only 58 voting against it. The plaintiffs argue that by supporting the bill, Thompson and Huffman “exceeded the constitutional limitations on their tax and spend authority” and became complicit in actions that violate both customary international law and federal law prohibiting genocide.

The lawsuit references South Africa’s attempt to charge Israel with genocide at the International Court of Justice, as well as statements by Amnesty International and UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese (a known antisemite), to support its claims.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)