Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Lawsuit Accuse U.S. Lawmakers Of Aiding ‘Genocide’ In Gaza By Voting To Give Israel Aid

Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Dec. 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

A group of 21 California residents has filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, accusing them of violating international law and the U.S. Constitution by voting in favor of military aid to Israel, according to the Jewish News Syndicate.

The lawsuit, filed on December 19 in a federal court in San Francisco, alleges that Thompson and Huffman’s April 2024 votes for the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act were unlawful due to Israel’s actions in Gaza, which the plaintiffs describe as “genocide.”

The contested vote saw 366 members of Congress approve the aid package, with only 58 voting against it. The plaintiffs argue that by supporting the bill, Thompson and Huffman “exceeded the constitutional limitations on their tax and spend authority” and became complicit in actions that violate both customary international law and federal law prohibiting genocide.

The lawsuit references South Africa’s attempt to charge Israel with genocide at the International Court of Justice, as well as statements by Amnesty International and UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese (a known antisemite), to support its claims.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

RETURN OF THE MASK? Flu, COVID, RSV, And Norovirus Explode Across the U.S. As Doctors Warn Of “Quad-Demic”

As Netanyahu’s Cases Fall Apart, Chief Prosecutor Resigns

Syria Became A Backward Country After Evicting Its Jews & Stealing $10 Billion Of Their Assets

Deputy Chief Richie Taylor Lights World’s Largest Menorah in Chanukah Tribute

Engine Trouble Cited In Probe Into Tragic Plane Crash That Killed Monsey Resident Yankele Friedman Z”L

REPORT: U.S. Eyes Preemptive Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Program Amid Growing Threat

Thousands Attend Levaya of Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Declassifies Video Of Special Forces Raid On Iranian Missile Facility In Syria

Ousted Syrian Dictator Bashar Al-Assad Targeted In Assassination Attempt, Report Claims

FBI: No Definitive Link Found Between New Orleans And Las Vegas Attacks, Investigations Ongoing

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network