BDE: HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Perlman, Z’tl Mashgiach Of Ohr Somayach Yeshiva Of Jerusalem

HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Perlman, z’tl, the Mashgiach and Rosh Mesivta in Yeshivas Ohr Somayach of Jerusalem, was niftar on Sunday evening at the age of 76.

The niftar was born in the US. As a bochur, he learned in Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

About 50 years ago, HaRav Perlman began being a marbitz Torah in Ohr Somayach, where he inspired countless talmidim to follow the path of Torah and mitzvos and helped them to establish batei ne’emen b’Yisrael.

His shiurim on Gemara, Chumash and halacha attracted hundreds in Jerusalem as well as thousands of online listeners.

His personal avodah in tefillah was well-known and inspired many. He was known never to utter a negative word about others, not due to hilchos lashon hara, but simply because he saw only the good in people.

His levaya is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at Shamgar in Jerusalem. The kevurah will take place at Har Hamenuchos.

The niftar’s family members will be sitting shiva at Rechov Nesivos HaMishpat 39 in Modiin Illit.

תהא נשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים.

