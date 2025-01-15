TRIUMPH OR TRAGEDY? The Stark Reality Of What Hamas Will Celebrate As A ‘Historic Win’

With a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas now in place, celebrations have already erupted in Gaza, the West Bank, Tehran, Beirut, and other regions where Hamas garners support. Even in Western cities like New York and London, demonstrations claiming “victory” will take place.
Many delusional statements are already being made by pro-Hamas groups around the world.
Within Our Lifetime, a pro-Hamas group in New York, says, “Resistance has won….“Imperialism and Zionism has lost, the Democratic party has lost, the future of the Zionist state continues to be eroded,” group leader Nerdeen Kiswani says in a statement.
The Palestinian Youth Movement in New York announces a rally in Times Square tomorrow. “Palestinians in Gaza have not only survived, but shown the world that they will continue to rise until liberation,” it says.
National Students for Justice in Palestine calls the agreement “a step forward on the long, arduous path to Palestine’s inevitable victory.”
“The people of Gaza chose to resist,” NSJP says.
But let’s take a closer look at the cost of this so-called “victory”.
Hamas has suffered catastrophic losses. When journalists eventually walk the streets of Gaza, they will find entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble. The group’s leadership has been decimated—Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind much of their strategy, is dead. Mohammed Deif, their infamous military commander, is also confirmed dead, leaving Hamas without its key architects of terror. Over 30,000 Hamas fighters have been killed, including senior operatives like Ayman Nofal and Jawad Abu Shamala. Tragically, even innocent lives, including many children, have been lost in the chaos.
Is this really a victory?
For the people of Gaza, life has been shattered. The Strip’s already fragile infrastructure has been obliterated. Hospitals, schools, and homes lie in ruins. Many residents now live in tents, relying on dwindling humanitarian aid. This suffering and devastation—what has it achieved? The release of a few thousand prisoners? History shows that Israel’s security forces and the IDF will likely neutralize many of them within a few years.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s attempt at solidarity—firing tens of thousands of rockets at Israel—has led to its own collapse. Key leaders have been eliminated, including its secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, whose death marked a devastating blow to the group’s operations. Lebanon’s already crumbling infrastructure has suffered from Israeli retaliatory strikes, leaving Hezbollah weakened and its power base in disarray.
Iran, the chief backer of both Hamas and Hezbollah, is struggling under mounting internal protests, international sanctions, and economic instability. Its resources are stretched thin, with its influence in Syria under threat as Israel continues to target Iranian proxies and infrastructure there. The Assad regime is now history, with not a single piece of military equipment left in Syria. Iranian air defenses are wide open, and nuclear facilities are vulnerable to an easy attack.
Hamas’ actions have brought nothing but devastation to Gaza, ruin to its allies, and suffering to its people. The region is in chaos, the hands of progress turned back decades, if not a century. Calling this a “victory” is not just misleading—it’s a tragic disservice to those who continue to bear the brunt of this senseless conflict.
Hamas and its supporters must ask themselves: What was gained? At what cost? And for what future?
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
6 Responses
the zionists lost
Of course it’s a massive victory for them!!! The most powerful country in the region had to recognize their existence and bowed to their demands …..
Let alone the release of thousands of terrorists, hundreds bloody ones!
Again they have proven that they are here to stay Rachmana Litzlon
So they were victorious so what? It only cost them tens of thousands of their own. At least they can’t complain bout the casualties anymore, since you know they were victorious.
This article’s analysis is overly simplistic and naive. Hamas’s ability to claim victory after murdering over 1,200 Jews is, from their perspective, a victory.
Hamas and its supporters must ask themselves: What was gained? At what cost? And for what future?
The answers are clear to anyone who understands the Middle East and Hamas’s stated goal of killing Jews:
1. “What was gained” – The brutal murder of over 1,200 Jews.
2. “At what cost” – Thousands of Palestinians becoming “holy martyrs,” while manipulating global sympathy for their “plight.”
3. “For what future” – Regaining control of Gaza after prolonged fighting, regrouping, and preparing for their next round of attacks against Jews (G-d forbid!).
Is this a win for Hamas? Yes. Handed to them on a silver platter by the Israeli government and its “great savior” Donald Trump.
Whoever wrote this article doesn’t understand the Muslim mindset.
They don’t care about death and destruction, infathomable as that sounds to us. They are fanatic religious maniacs who are motivated by a death doctrine.
Since Mohammad, the payment for Muslim mercenaries is promised in Jana.
It’s astounding how they buy this ridiculous far fetched story, which will only be verified when they are dead. If it wouldn’t be so lethal it would be a collosal joke.
Netanyahu and only Netanyahu is to blame for all capitulation. He is the biggest leftist in the world, far more dangerous than Lapid who at least admits he is leftist while Netanyahu poses as right.
Netanyahu (and his million or so believers, a real cult!) cultivated and funded Hamas for years, Netanyahu refuses to settle Gaza today, which is the only real solution. He sacrificed and sacrifices hundreds of soldiers’ lives for his futile effort to maintain his image as a humanitarian.
The day after Oct. 7 Israel could have done anything they wanted in Gaza and no one would have objected. It is Netanyahu and his policy of procrastination and dragging out to buy time at all costs that let all the legitimacy go down the toilet. Netanyahu killed hundreds of soldiers without causing Hamas to lose one inch of land, at the end of the day he will simply surrender and the world with Netanyahu in the lead will line up to finance the rebuilding of Gaza.
The other sensible option could have and should have been a comprehensive hostage deal emptying Israel’s prisons of Hamas prisoners followed by a brutal and merciless declaration of a new war on Hamas by Israel. Shimon and Levi with Shechem style…
Netanyahu refuses to do anything sensible, the only thing he knows how to do is buy time no matter what the cost is in lives or anything else.
At the end of the day the real hostages are Netanyahu’s million followers who are so attached to his tone of voice they follow him to their death.
It is the Israeli Right that refuses to provide an alternative to Netanyahu from the Right who is to blame and no one else.