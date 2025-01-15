Trump Says His Election Brought About Ceasefire, Vows Gaza Will “Never Again” Become Terrorist Safe Haven

President-elect Donald Trump has declared his incoming administration’s commitment to preventing Gaza from becoming a terrorist stronghold following the newly brokered ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump stressed his intent to solidify U.S.-Israel relations and build on the momentum of the Abraham Accords.

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” Trump wrote.

Trump lauded the ceasefire agreement as a turning point, attributing its success to his election victory. “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” he said.

Expressing optimism for the region’s future, Trump promised to advance the Abraham Accords, the diplomatic agreements forged under his previous administration. “We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!”

The president-elect also celebrated the imminent return of hostages. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones,” he added, framing the deal as a major victory for his vision of international diplomacy.