WATCH: PM Netanyahu Congratulates President Trump

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening (Monday, 20 January 2025):

“Congratulations President Trump!

Sara and I send our warmest wishes to you, Melania and the American people on your second inauguration as President of the United States.

Your first term as President was filled with groundbreaking moments in the history of the great alliance between our two countries.

You withdrew from the dangerous Iran nuclear deal, you recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, you moved the American embassy to Jerusalem and you recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

You brokered the historic Abraham Accords in which Israel made peace with four Arab countries.

I believe that working together again we will raise the U.S.-Israel alliance to even greater heights.

I’m confident that we will complete the defeat of Iran’s terror axis and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for our region.

On behalf of the people of Israel, I also want to thank you for your efforts in helping free Israeli hostages.

I look forward to working with you to return the remaining hostages, to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and end its political rule in Gaza, and to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.

I am sure, Mr. President, that under your leadership, the best days of our alliance are yet to come.”