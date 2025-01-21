Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TRUMP EFFECT? Hamas Backtracks On Delaying 2nd Phase Of Hostage Release Deal

Hamas animals during the hostage release on Sunday, Jan. 19. (Screenshot)

Hamas backtracked on the announcement it made Monday evening that it is delaying the implementation of the second phase of the hostage deal, issuing another statement on Monday night that the hostages will be released as scheduled, on Shabbos, January 25, 2025.

President Donald Trump had threatened serious consequences if either side violated the terms of the ceasefire/hostage release deal.

Four hostages are slated to be released on Shabbos, one female civilian, and three female soldiers.

Over the next month, three hostages are slated be released each Shabbos.

On the last day of the first phase of the six-week ceasefire, a final group of 14 hostages is scheduled to be released.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

POWERFUL MOMENT: President Donald Trump Shines Spotlight On Israeli Hostage Families During Inaugural Celebration

TRAGIC ACCIDENT: 2 Injured, 1 Critically, By Gunfire In The Shomron

GAME OVER: Migrants In Mexico Seen Weeping As CBP One App Ends Parole Appointments

WATCH: PM Netanyahu Congratulates President Trump

A NEW ERA BEGINS AGAIN: Donald J. Trump Sworn-In As The 47th President Of The United States

BIDEN CRIME FAMILY: Joe Pardons Family Members 30 Minutes Before End Of Presidency

Houthi Terror Group Announces: “We’ll Only Strike Israeli Ships In The Red Sea”

MOVING VIDEO: Romi Gonen’s Father & Brother Began Donning Tefillin 2 Months Ago

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed, Officer Seriously Injured In Arab Village Near Jenin

Emily Damari: “Thank You Hashem & Family & Friends; I’ve Returned To My Beloved Life”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network