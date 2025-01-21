TRUMP EFFECT? Hamas Backtracks On Delaying 2nd Phase Of Hostage Release Deal

Hamas backtracked on the announcement it made Monday evening that it is delaying the implementation of the second phase of the hostage deal, issuing another statement on Monday night that the hostages will be released as scheduled, on Shabbos, January 25, 2025.

President Donald Trump had threatened serious consequences if either side violated the terms of the ceasefire/hostage release deal.

Four hostages are slated to be released on Shabbos, one female civilian, and three female soldiers.

Over the next month, three hostages are slated be released each Shabbos.

On the last day of the first phase of the six-week ceasefire, a final group of 14 hostages is scheduled to be released.

