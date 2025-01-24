Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TRAGIC: 3-Year-Old Boy Niftar From Flu In Tzefas

KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA

A 13-year-old boy with no preexisting health conditions was Niftar from the flu at Ziv Medical Center in Tzefas.

The boy, who initially displayed only mild flu symptoms, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a sudden and severe deterioration in his health. Despite efforts that included intubation and CPR, doctors were unable to save him.

According to Walla News, health authorities are investigating the cause of death but suspect it was a complication related to the flu.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NEW DETAILS: IDF Had Intel Indicating Hamas Attack So Why Wasn’t The Nova Party Canceled?

BIBI DEFENDS MUSK: Says Elon Is “Great Friend Of Israel” As Dems Accuse Him Of Nazi Salute

Israel Demands That Hamas Release Arbel Yehud This Shabbos

Google Expedited AI Access to Israel Following October Hamas Attack, Report Reveals

IDF: Hamas Commander We Earlier “Confirmed” As Dead Is Actually Still Alive

Trump Designates Yemen’s Houthis As A Foreign Terrorist Organization

IDF Kills 2 Of The 3 Terrorists Who Killed 3 Israelis In Funduq Attack

KIDDUSH HASHEM: Jewish Doctor and Nurse Team Up To Save Passenger During Medical Emergency On Delta Flight

Trump Slams Biden’s Apparent Oversight: “Maybe The Sad Thing Is He Didn’t Give Himself A Pardon”

CNN CRUMBLING: Network Axing Hundreds As New Leadership Signals Dramatic Turnaround

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network