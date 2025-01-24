Hamas Announces Names Of Four Israeli Female Hostages To Be Freed After 477 Days in Captivity

Hamas has released the names of four Israeli female hostages who are set to be freed tomorrow, marking the latest development in the ongoing ceasefire agreement. The hostages— reportedly Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag—are expected to be released on Shabbos, after spending a total of 477 days in captivity.

The release is part of the first phase of a ceasefire deal that saw the original list of 33 hostages reduced to seven remaining female captives. The remaining hostages include civilians Arbel Yehud, 29, and Shiri Silberman Bibas, 33, as well as soldiers Liri Albag, 19, Karina Ariev, 20, Agam Berger, 21, Danielle Gilboa, 20, and Naama Levy, 20.

The four names announced for release tomorrow are a violation of the ceasefire agreement by Hamas. Under the terms of the agreement, female civilians are to be released first, while all four of the hostages set for release on Shabbos are IDF soldiers.

Israeli authorities have previously communicated to Hamas that they expect Yehud’s release to take place over the coming weekend.

The IDF is reportedly concerned about the safety of the hostages being released tomorrow as they are transferred to the Red Cross, and is working on rapid response options to intervene if the hostages are threatened during those critical moments.

