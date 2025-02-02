Jordan’s King Abdullah to Meet Trump After Suggesting Relocating Gazans

Jordan’s King Abdullah II is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on February 11, the Jordanian royal palace announced. The meeting comes amid heightened tensions following Trump’s recent suggestion that Palestinians from Gaza should be relocated to Jordan and Egypt.

According to the palace’s statement, the king received a formal invitation from Trump last week and will discuss key regional issues during his visit.

Trump’s comments, made last week, referred to Gaza as a “demolition site” after more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas, which has left much of the enclave’s 2.3 million residents displaced. His remarks sparked backlash, with critics condemning the suggestion as tantamount to ethnic cleansing.

Jordan has strongly opposed any forced displacement of Palestinians. Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reaffirmed the country’s stance on January 26, declaring that Jordan’s position against Palestinian resettlement is “firm and unwavering.”

Jordan is already home to millions of Palestinians, and tens of thousands more reside in Egypt. Both countries, along with other Arab nations, have rejected any proposal that would see Palestinians from Gaza relocated outside their homeland.

