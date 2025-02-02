This Is the Reason Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch Traveled All the Way to the South

Thousands Gather for Historic Event Marking the Growing Torah Community in the South • A large crowd, including hundreds of new homeowners attended the event, led by Gedolei Yisroel

Thousands from across Eretz Yisroel gathered under the leadership of Gedolei Yisroel for a historic event marking the growth of Israel’s Torah dynasty in the south, with the laying of the foundation stone for Kiryat Beit Halevi and the Ramat Meir neighborhood in Netivot. The large crowd included hundreds of avrechim– now proud homeowners–among them distinguished bnei Torah from the finest yeshivos, who traveled from across the country to take part in this momentous occasion.

A strong sense that history was in the making could be felt in the air. One bus after another arrived from all corners of Eretz Yisroel—Modiin Illit, Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, Yerushalayim, and other communities. Avreichim preparing to establish their homes, both in ruchniyus and gashmiyus, in these new Torah neighborhoods arrived in great numbers, and the excitement was palpable. It was especially fitting that the event took place on the yahrtzeit of Maran HaGaon HaTzaddik Rav Yissochor Meir, zt”l, the founder and former Rosh Yeshivas Hanegev, who was the visionary behind the project and the driving force behind the Torah revolution in Israel’s south.

The event opened with much excitement and words from one of Rav Meir zt”l’s closest talmidim, HaRav Aharon Asayag, shlit”a, Rosh Kollel and head of the Torah and chesed organization, “Yadir Torah” in the Negev, who has the haskamos of many Gedolei Yisroel and has been instrumental in the rapid Torah expansion taking place in the south.

The guest of honor from America, HaRav Yosef Kalatsky, shlit”a, who has played a significant role in the development of Kiryat Beit Halevi, spoke excitedly and then read a special letter of bracha from Maran HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, shlit”a, written in honor of this special milestone event.

The highlight of the event came when the host, HaRav Shalom Koldetsky, announced the arrival of Maran Rosh HaYeshiva HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlit”a. The large crowd rose to their feet, breaking into a powerful, emotional song, welcoming Maran with a tremendous display of kovod that continued for several long minutes until he was seated.

Gedolei Torah and Roshei Yeshiva whose talmidim have already begun purchasing homes in the new neighborhoods with their full endorsement delivered divrei chizuk, including Maran HaGaon HaRav Aryeh Levi, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Hanegev and member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah; Maran HaGaon HaRav Aviezer Pilz, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Tifrach and member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah; HaGaon HaRav Chaim Peretz Berman, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Ponovezh; HaGaon HaRav Dovid Miller, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Ponovezh; HaGaon HaRav Meir Kessler, shlit”a, Mara D’atra of Modiin Illit; HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Montag, shlit”a, Mara D’atra of Netivot; HaGaon HaRav Sholom Ber Sorotzkin, shlit”a, and others.

HaRav Aharon Asayag, shlit”a, addressed the crowd, stating that “the goal is that within five years, Netivot will see the arrival of 4,000 avrechim from the best yeshivos. But that is just the beginning and the community will only continue to grow, massively impacting the city’s heimish essence. Netivot is transforming from an important kehillah into the Torah center of the South.”

He continued by emphasizing that “the leading askanim in the housing sector, many of whom are here today, all agree that in the coming years, around seventy percent of young bnei Torah looking to establish their homes will settle in the south. This is because close to 70% of the approved construction plans in the country are centered in southern cities: Netivot, Kiryat Gat, Ofakim, Tila, Kasif, and Yerucham. Netivot, in particular, has many advantages, making it the future Torah city of the south.”

HaGaon HaRav Sholom Ber Sorotzkin, shlit”a, addressed the avrechim, saying, “Ashreichem to you, the first families among the 4,000 yungeleit who will soon be filling these neighborhoods.” Speaking with avrechim at the event, he added that “based on the incredible growth and the many opportunities here, there is no doubt that within a few short years, this community will reach a minimum of 8,000 avrechim.”

Late at night, the event came to a close, marking a historic moment in the growth of Torah living the south. Netivot is no longer a peripheral city; it is rapidly emerging as the leading makom Torah in southern Eretz Yisroel, with thousands of housing units designated for families of bnei Torah from the finest yeshivos.







