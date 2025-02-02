Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WHERE’S MY MONEY? Ukraine’s Zelensky Says He Only Got $76 Billion Of $200 Billion Supposedly Provided By US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks during his meeting with Chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that he does not know the whereabouts of the full $200 billion in U.S. military aid reportedly granted to Ukraine, claiming that his country has received only around $76 billion from Washington. His remarks came in an interview with the Associated Press, later published on his office’s YouTube channel.

“When they say that Ukraine received $200 billion during the war to support the army, etc., this is not true. I don’t know where all this money is. Maybe it’s on paper,” Zelensky said.

His comments follow a statement by former President Donald Trump on January 21, where Trump claimed that the United States had spent $200 billion more on military aid to Ukraine than other NATO countries. The next day, he suggested that U.S. military support for Kyiv could be halted entirely.

Zelensky has repeatedly cited different figures regarding the aid received. He said that of the $177 billion approved by Congress, the funds were delivered not as cash but as weapons, with Ukraine only receiving around $76 billion.

In addition to military aid, $300-400 million was provided for humanitarian projects in energy, healthcare, and border modernization under foreign aid programs—funding that has now been frozen by the Trump administration.

“There are other programs that I don’t know about,” Zelensky admitted. “The U.S. president will probably do a review and say that billions more have been allocated. But I don’t know where they were going.”

Ukrainian officials were reportedly shocked by Trump’s decision to freeze aid, fearing it could severely impact their war effort. Ukrainian experts also warned that the European Union cannot fully compensate for the loss of U.S. support.

  2. A large portion of the allocated monies are intended to replenish American inventory and rebuild industrial capacity.
    That is billions of dollars of spending that Ukraine will never see.
    Add to that a portion of funds that have not yet been disbursed, and Zelenskyy is correct that Ukraine has not received $200 billion in liquid cash, but rather as goods, services and future financial commitment.

