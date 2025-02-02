Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Survey: Majority of Israelis Oppose Palestinian State, Support Sovereignty and Gaza Emigration Plan


A new survey conducted for the Sovereignty Movement reveals strong Israeli public opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state, particularly in the wake of the October 7th massacre. The poll also highlights significant support for Israeli sovereignty initiatives and the voluntary emigration of Gaza residents, a plan recently proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the survey, 71% of Israelis oppose the creation of a Palestinian state following the events of October 7. Breaking down the numbers:

  • 59% were always opposed and maintain their stance.
  • 12% previously supported a Palestinian state but have since changed their position.
  • 25% still support Palestinian statehood.
  • Only 4% were previously opposed but now support it.

The prospect of a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia remains contentious, especially if it involves concessions to the Palestinians. More than half (53%) of respondents oppose a deal with Saudi Arabia if it requires the establishment of a Palestinian state, while 39% support such an arrangement, and 8% remain undecided.

President Trump’s initiative promoting the voluntary emigration of Gaza residents garnered overwhelming public support, with 80% of Israelis in favor, 10% opposed, and 10% undecided. The proposal, which aims to encourage relocation for Gazans willing to leave, has been a focal point of Trump’s Middle East policy discussions.

When asked about different sovereignty proposals, 68% of respondents supported some form of Israeli sovereignty expansion, while 22% opposed it, and 10% had no opinion.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



