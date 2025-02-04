TERROR IN ISRAEL: 7 IDF Soldiers Injured, 2 Critically, In Shooting Attack In Northern Shomron

At least seven IDF soldiers were wounded in a shooting attack at an IDF checkpoint outside the Palestinian village of Tayasir between the northern Shomron and the Jordan Valley early Monday morning.

At about 6 a.m., the terrorist approached the checkpoint and according to initial reports, managed to enter the area and open fire at close range at the soldiers. Soldiers returned fire and after a gun battle that lasted for several minutes, the terrorist was eliminated but sadly, two soldiers were critically wounded and five were lightly to moderately wounded.

Air Force medical evacuation helicopters were deployed to the scene to assist in the evacuation of the soldiers.

A large number of IDF forces were deployed to the scene and began carrying out searches to rule out concerns of additional terrorists in the area.

Tayasir is in the Jenin area where the IDF recently expanded Operation Iron Wall, an extensive counterterrorism operation in the northern Shomron in the wake of a deadly terror attack near Kedumim less than a month ago in which three Israeli civilians were murdered as well as the release of terrorists to the area as part of the ceasefire/hostage deal.

IDF forces have been deployed to checkpoints in the area and have set up roadblocks in Tayasir and nearby villages, such as Tammun and Tubas.

