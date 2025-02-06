Katz Orders IDF To Prep For Migration Of Gazans; Slams Hypocrisy Of EU Countries

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced on Thursday that he has instructed the IDF to prepare a plan that would allow the voluntary departure of Gazans who wish to leave the Strip.

“I welcome the bold initiative of US President Trump, which could enable a large part of the population in Gaza to leave to various locations throughout the world,” Katz said in a statement.

“I instructed the IDF to prepare a plan that would allow any resident of Gaza who wishes to do so to leave for any place in the world that is willing to accept them. The plan will include options for departure via land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air.”

“Gaza residents should be granted the freedom to leave and emigrate, as is customary everywhere in the world,” he stressed.

“Countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have made false allegations against Israel over its actions in Gaza, are obligated by their own laws to allow any Gaza resident to enter their territory – and their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse to do so.” [Katz is referring to the fact that these countries have accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and are required by their own laws to accept emigrants fleeing such conditions. Other hypocritical European countries, such as France, which also repeated lies about Israel’s actions in Gaza and even called for an arms embargo on Israel despite its status as a major arms exporter to brutal autocracies, also slammed Trump’s deportation plan.

Katz continued: “There are countries like Canada, which has a structured regulated immigration program, and has previously expressed willingness to accept Gazan residents.”

“I commend Trump’s plan that could create extensive opportunities for Gazans who are interested in leaving the Strip, aid them to be optimally integrated into the destination countries, and enable the advancement of rehabilitation plans in a demilitarized and threat-free Gaza in the post-Hamas era – which will take many years.”

“Hamas has used Gaza residents as human shields and built terror infrastructure in the heart of the population and is now holding them hostage, extorting money from them by exploiting humanitarian aid and preventing their exit from Gaza,” Katz asserted.

