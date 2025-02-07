WATCH: Avi Rosenfeld Receives Hero’s Welcome In Bnei Brak After 100 Days In Prison

Ari Rosenfeld, the frum non-commissioned officer who was accused of leaking documents to the Prime Minister’s Office, was finally released from prison after 100 days and received a hero’s welcome, with hundreds greeting him with singing and dancing outside his home in Bnei Brak.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi [Likud] participated in the celebration and stated to the media: “The abuse and malice in the arrest of reserve soldier Ari Rosenfeld, who, if we had patriots like him on October 6, the reality would likely have been different, proves once again how much the justice system and the prosecution are plagued by deep rot. This is a sick, politically tainted system that we must fix – and quickly.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tel Aviv District Court ruled that Rosenfeld can be released to house arrest under electronic surveillance. Shin Bet head Ronen Bar already told the court weeks ago that Rosenfeld can be released to house arrest but the state prosecutor refused to allow it.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)